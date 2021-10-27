North Gwinnett’s softball team didn’t have to look far for motivation this season.
The Bulldogs pushed East Coweta to the brink in last year’s Class AAAAAAA finals, but lost the championship showdown 2-1. They are back in Columbus this week to finish the mission, beginning with an 8 p.m. game Thursday against Colquitt County.
“That’s kind of been what we’ve harped on all year,” North head coach Amanda Heil said of winning state this season. “Obviously, losing by one in the title game last year will motivate them. We’re excited.”
Focused from the start, North has put together a memorable season with a 27-5 record heading into the Elite Eight. After an unbeaten run through Region 8-AAAAAAA, it swept through Denmark (6-2, 4-3) and Newnan (1-0, 5-0).
“We went undefeated in region this year, which I think our region prepares us day in and day out,” Heil said. “I like our experience. Our junior class has now started for us since they were freshmen. (Pitcher) Amber Reed hasn’t lost a game all year. She’s 21-0-1. We tied Buford 2-2 and we know how good they are. We feel like we give ourselves a chance every game. If our offense is clicking like it has the ability to do, we feel good.”
Reed’s pitching was at the forefront of North’s sweep of Newnan, which managed only one hit in a pair of shutout losses against the Bulldogs’ left-hander. Reed struck out 28 batters over the course of the doubleheader.
Georgia commitment Marisa Miller, the Gwinnett Diamond Club’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, headlines the North hitters. Tennessee commitment Bella Faw (who Heil said is “the best defensive player I’ve ever coached, hands down”) and Jaylyn Benson also are key hitters, while seniors Mia Mitchell, Savannah Hardy and Simone Leonard are among the other important players who want to finish with a final-game victory in Columbus this year.
“We set our goal every year to reach Columbus and as a program we’ve been successful in years past,” Heil said. “But 2016 is still the only championship we have to show for it. We’re trying to get past just getting to Columbus and get over that last little step.”
