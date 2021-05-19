Following a coaching change at Auburn, Parkview senior Abby McCulloh has reversed course on her college swimming career.
The three-time Daily Post Girls Swimmer of the Year signed with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, UGA announced Wednesday. She previously signed with Auburn and head coach Gary Taylor, but changed her mind after the Tigers and Taylor mutually agreed to part ways last month.
McCulloh swept the 200 and 500 freestyle state championships the final three seasons of her Parkview career. She is the top-ranked women’s recruit in Georgia by CollegeSwimming.com and is qualified for next month’s U.S. Olympic Trials in multiple events.
