A total of nine points have decided the past two games in this series — Mill Creek’s 20-14 win last season and Dacula’s 24-21 win in 2019. That said, if Friday’s matchup a close game, it will be the first of the season for both teams.
Mill Creek got down 13-0 to Norcross last week, then scored 41 unanswered points in a victory that came on the heels of a 43-10 win over Parkview in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dacula cruised to a 32-7 win over Tucker, leading 32-0 at halftime, in its Corky Kell win over Tucker. The Falcons’ result went the opposite way last week as they fell behind 21-0 after a quarter and 37-0 at halftime in a 44-7 loss to Brookwood.
Dacula never got the running game going against Brookwood, and finished with 77 yards on the ground. Austin Adcock threw for 116 yards and Jamir Beckom was 10 of 17 passing for 68 yards. The Falcons' top receivers in the Brookwood game were Moussa Barry (4 catches, 38 yards), Drew Wilson (3 catches, 81 yards) and Percy Williams (4 catches, 38 yards).
Mill Creek’s defense continues to be a strength in its unbeaten start. The unit held Norcross to minus-14 yards and no first downs in the second half, forcing three turnovers during that span. Jayvon Henderson had two interceptions (his second and third of the season) and Jamal Anderson added an interception in the decisive third quarter. Anderson has 12 tackles on the season, second on the team to Zach Jollay’s 13. Jollay and Kevin Mitchell are tied for the team lead with two sacks each.
Offensively, Mill Creek is more balanced than it has been in recent seasons thanks to the passing of Hayden Clark (25 of 45, 398 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs). Brendan Jenkins (5 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs) and Trajen Greco (5 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs) lead a deep corps of receivers early in the season.
