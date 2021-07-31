A year ago, Ellie Brewer seemingly came out of nowhere to make a big impression on the high school cross country scene in Gwinnett County.
But the secret — if there ever was one — is out now.
Transferring from tiny Sugar Hill Christian Academy to Hebron Christian Academy, the then-junior broke out in her very first race, finishing first among 75 runners at the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational in 19 minutes, 59 seconds. A week later, Brewer finished second (19:52) to teammate Brooke Browning (19:19) in the 75-runner Wildcat Country Season Opener at Apalachee in Barrow County.
“Last year she kind of surprised everybody because she kind of came out of nowhere and nobody knew anything about her,” said Taylor, who has coached cross country at Hebron Christian for 12 years, the last three as varsity coach. “But they know about her now. I think she’ll be one of the top runners in the state.”
When asked how she felt about being a race favorite rather than an unknown, Brewer said, “I guess it makes me a little more excited, knowing that people are watching.
“Last season was new to me. I’m excited to know the runners that are running and the some of the courses.”
In late August, Brewer finished second among 97 runners at the North Georgia Championships in Jefferson (Browning finished first in 19:24). She came in second among 98 runners (19:48) at the Gwinnett County Championships in September (Browning was first in 19:29).
Brewer capped the season with a fifth-place finish at the Class A Private State Championships, crossing the finish line in 20:16 while Browning was sixth at 20:39 and teammate Georgia Piper came in 10th place in 21:14. Hebron Christian finished fourth overall in the 30-team meet, trailing only Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy.
She said that two 2020 races stood out in her memory — the Gwinnett County Championships and the Alexander/Asics Invitational in Douglas County, where she recorded a personal-best 18:29 and finished 19th among 240 runners.
Although she’d attended Sugar Hill Christian from the first grade to her sophomore year, Brewer said she made the decision to change schools in an effort to improve her running times.
“Once COVID happened and we were quarantined, I realized I wanted to go to a larger school, mainly for the athletics part of it,” she said. “Sugar Hill was very limited in size and the team wasn’t as big for cross country and we didn’t have a track team at all. I thought that maybe it was time for a new school.
“It’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. One thing I really like about it is as soon as I got there I made so many new friends. The whole environment is super-welcoming.”
Taylor said Brewer utilizes a unique toolbox when preparing and competing.
“Her work ethic is impressive,” said Taylor. “But above everything else, she loves to run. There are a lot of really good runners out there who many not necessarily love to run — they do it because they’re good at it. But Ellie loves to run and is good at it. It’s the perfect combination — she loves running, she works hard, she’s talented and she’s smart, in the top 10 of her class.”
“I knocked off about a minute off my times, but overall, I’ve grown a lot mentally and physically by challenging myself to push myself to become better,” said Brewer. “I’ve also grown more as a team player.”
With Brewer, Browning (the 2019 Daily Post Runner of the Year who missed part of the 2020 season due to injury) and Georgia Piper all returning for their senior seasons, Taylor is confident Hebron Christian will be heard from in 2021 if he “can find a No. 4 and a No. 5.”
“Brooke is pretty healthy now and those two push each other,” he said. “It’s nice to have two really good runners that can push each other. That really helped last year, to have somebody like Brooke or Ellie to run with. They’ve made each other better. It will be the same this year — those two will push each other all season.”
Taylor also thinks that given the work Brewer has put in over the summer, she’s capable of knocking another minute off her 5K time.
“I think she’ll have an even better season this year,” he said. “I’m looking for her to be in the 17s and I think she can do it. She’s always doing more than you ask.”
Brewer’s goals are a bit more modest.
“I’m hoping to break 18 minutes this year,” she said. “My coach thinks I can break 17. That may be a little far for this year but if it happens that will be great.”
