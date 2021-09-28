Buford won the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships on Saturday with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over defending champion North Gwinnett at Greater Atlanta Christian.
It was the reigning Class AAAAAA state champion Wolves’ first overall Gwinnett County title since 2017, when they won the last of five straight county titles. Buford also defeated Greater Atlanta Christian (25-21, 25-19) and Mill Creek (25-20, 25-11) on Saturday to set up the championship matchup with North.
“It’s definitely something very important (to win county) and when we hadn’t won it in a few years, it’s something all the girls want to say they won,” Buford head coach Hadli Daniels said. “So it’s big in that sense. But also it doesn’t really affect us at the end in region and state. It doesn’t matter who wins and loses up to that point. But it’s definitely a confidence builder and it helps us mentally that we got that done and we can move onto the next goal.”
Mikayla Hayden and Ashley Sturzoiu were the two leading attackers in all three matches on Saturday — Sturzoiu had 26 kills and Hayden had 23. Kiana Polk contributed 14 kills and Sydney Austin had 10 kills. Polly Cummings finished with 79 assists for the day, while Cameron Carlton, Dylan Cummings and Ella Jane Williams also played well.
“It’s kind of the backbone of our team, my senior hitters and Ashley (a junior),” Daniels said. “When we’re struggling, they pull us through.”
Buford is now 26-2 on the season with both of its losses coming to St. Pius. It still has a tough part of the schedule ahead in non-region play with matches against Blessed Trinity and Sequoyah on Oct. 5, and a match with Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 7.
“I don’t know if we’re at the place where we need to be right at this point, but the win this weekend definitely helped,” Daniels said. “We’ve been working all season. We lost important seniors (off last year’s state championship team). We lost our setter and our libero, two major spots on the team. That lack of experience had to be replaced. We’ve got the hitters and we lean on them heavily. It’s hard when you have players who don’t have as much experience, but we’re getting there. We’re definitely improving every day.”
North came up one match short of a repeat county championship, reaching the finals with earlier victories over Wesleyan (27-25, 26-24) and Dacula (23-25, 26-24, 15-11) on Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ top performers on the day were Joya Screen (44 kills, 24 digs, seven blocks), Daniela Domkam (58 assists, 20 digs, five kills, three aces), Gabby DeRosa (11 kills, seven blocks, five digs), Esosa Ehigiator (nine kills, eight blocks, three digs) and Katherine Mollette (31 digs, eight assists, one ace).
Dacula and Greater Atlanta Christian, having great seasons in AAAAAA and AAA, respectively, shared third place in the Gold Bracket. Mill Creek and Wesleyan both finished in fifth place, followed by Duluth and Norcross in a tie for seventh. Brookwood, Hebron Christian, Lanier and Peachtree Ridge shared ninth place.
Mountain View won the event’s Silver Bracket, and Discovery won the Bronze Bracket title.
