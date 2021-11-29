Top-ranked Buford seemingly got over the biggest hurdle keeping it from a third straight state football championship last Friday.
The Wolves went on the road to No. 2 Lee County in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAAA state championship game, and returned with a convincing 27-0 victory to earn a home game Friday against Carrollton in the state semifinals. But head coach Bryant Appling, his staff and his players know two tough games remain with three other talented teams remaining in the bracket.
The current team that has Buford’s attention is Carrollton (12-1), whose only loss this season is Sept. 24 against Rome.
“The work’s definitely not done,” Appling said.
Carrollton, under first-year head coach Joey King, has been held under 35 points only twice this season. All three of its state playoff games have been high-scoring clashes — 47-28 over Creekview, 43-21 over Alcovy and 37-32 over Westlake.
That creates an interesting matchup with a Buford defense that has held nine of its past 10 opponents to single digits. The only outlier during that span is Kell’s 14 points in a 38-14 first-round loss.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Appling said. “We have a little bit of history with Joey King when he was at Cartersville and we know how well-coached those guys are. They’re hard-nosed, tough, always good on special teams, solid on both sides of the ball. … They’re a young team, but they’re playing at a high level right now.”
Senior quarterback M.J. Morris leads the potent Carrollton offense. The North Carolina State commit has thrown for 2,917 yards and 33 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 581 yards and seven TDs. He threw the game-winning TD pass to Bryce Hicks in last week’s quarterfinals, a see-saw matchup that saw the Trojans lead 24-0 into the third quarter, get outscored 32-7 to surrender the lead and then rally for the win with the late TD. Hicks is a playmaker in multiple ways with 861 rushing yards and 13 TDs, along with 21 catches for 351 yards and five scores.
Morris spreads the ball around to multiple receivers with Terrell Carmichael (40-784-11), Takare Lipscomb (45-727-7) and Ace Williamson (41-705-7) leading the group.
“Everybody is good in the semifinals,” Appling said. “Good coaches, good kids, good fan base, good administration. I told them, ‘You’re playing a team similar to you.’”
Buford (12-1) has been dominant since a 7-0 loss to Florida power Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 17. It followed that loss with four straight shutouts and allowed only nine points in the regular season’s final six games. Of all the impressive showings in the current nine-game winning streak, last Friday’s shutout at Lee County was noteworthy.
“Our kids, both sets of players, us and Lee County, and the fans, everybody was looking forward to that game,” Appling said. “I heard so much about it the week before when we were playing Lovejoy. Our kids did a great job of not looking ahead. In the end, our kids stayed focused and they kept the main thing the main thing.”
While the score may say otherwise, it was far from perfect.
“I think we could have played better honestly, that’s a good thing,” said Appling, who stresses weekly improvements, even during the postseason.
The Wolves had extra motivation to defeat Lee County because it brought them one final home game at Tom Riden Stadium.
“Getting a chance to play in front of your home fans and what will probably be the biggest crowd of the year so far means a lot to them,” Appling said.
One final home victory will get Buford into the Dec. 11 state championship game, a 7 p.m. kickoff at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium against the winner of the Dacula at Langston Hughes semifinal.
