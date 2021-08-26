Buford’s football team accomplished a year-long mission in last week’s season opener, avenging its only loss from 2020 with big victory over North Cobb, a talent-laden Class AAAAAAA team. The matchup was one of the best in Week 1 of Georgia high school football, and the defending AAAAAA state champions proved their mettle in a big second half.
The Wolves trailed 14-0 at halftime before scoring 28 unanswered points over the third and fourth quarters to seize control. Ashton Daniels picked up where he left off in the 2020 state title game by completing 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two TDs, and added six key rushes for 37 yards. He also punted six times for a 42-yard average.
Tobi Olawole (two catches for 40 yards, two TDs) and Isaiah Bond (four catches for 96 yards) were playmakers in the passing game, while Jackson Favors led the way on the line with an 88 percent grade while playing every snap at left guard and left tackle for an offense that woke up in the second half.
“As dead as we were in the first half, we were excited in the second half,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “I’ve never seen momentum flip that way, not in a video game, not in a college football game and not in an NFL game. It was a real momentum flip.”
Buford’s defense also held a dangerous North Cobb offense in check for much of the night with stellar contributions from players like Malik Spencer (eight tackles, one sack, one caused fumble, one pass breakup), Nate Norys (six tackles, 1/2 sack, one pass deflection), Japhet Mubenga (five tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Bryson Banks (four tackles, one caused fumble, one pass deflection).
A second straight road game awaits the Wolves this Friday against former region foe Clarke Central. It is the season opener for the Gladiators, who went 8-3 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.