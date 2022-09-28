Discovery’s football team took a huge step toward playoff contention last week with a big 21-17 win over fellow contender Duluth. The Titans hope to keep that momentum going against Berkmar in a game moved up a day to Thursday to avoid foul weather from Hurricane Ian. Their victory over Duluth was last Thursday, so unlike most teams with games moved this week, they get a full seven days between games.
Discovery’s defense — led by 10 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups from Muhammed Alcine — held off Duluth’s final push last week, while the Titans’ offense followed a familiar path by relying on Jacob Davis and the rushing attack.
“That's what we do,” Discovery head coach Efrem Hill said after the game. “Everybody knows, you play us, we're gonna run the ball. So, we practice each and every week that we're gonna run it and throw it when we can, and they just did an awesome job.”
Davis carried 28 times for 178 yards and a touchdown, grading 92 percent in the Duluth game, and quarterback Rylee Bradley-Roberts was 6 of 8 passing with a TD and a 90 percent grade. That was made possible by the offensive line, which saw Damian Estrada, Calvin Milsap, Taiwan Townsend and Josiah Goldsmith all grade 94 percent or higher on blocking.
Berkmar is building its program up under new head coach Cole Meyer, who led the Patriots to back-to-back wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills before region play started. The Patriots hope to rebound from their first two 7-AAAAAAA games, lopsided losses to Peachtree Ridge (46-6) and North Gwinnett (42-0).
