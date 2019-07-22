After a blazing start to his college football career, Terell Smith is looking to prove that he is the fastest Big Ten corner commit since 2010 in his second year at the University of Minnesota.
The South Gwinnett High School grad made an immediate impact for the Gophers last season as a true freshman, playing in 11 games, recording 43 tackles and breaking up eight passes as well as one interception.
A GHSA state champion in both the 200-meter and the 100-meter dash, the speedy Smith found himself right at home defending the fastest receivers in the Big Ten. While quickness is one of his best strengths, Smith believes it is the mental aspect of the game that sets him apart.
“Every week I get myself mentally prepared to go play another Big Ten team,” Smith said. “There is a lot of preparation and time spent in the film room that gets me in the right state of mind.”
Smith got his career off to a hot start, recording eight tackles and three pass breakups in his collegiate debut against New Mexico State. He followed that up with another eight-tackle performance against Fresno State the following week to go along with his first career interception.
“My favorite moment last year was probably my first interception,” Smith said. “It was like an adrenaline rush because it was the first time I did something like that in college. I ran to the sideline and got to celebrate with all my teammates.”
Minnesota finished the 2018 campaign with a 7-6 record, including its first win against Wisconsin in 14 seasons to reclaim the rivalry’s coveted Paul Bunyan Axe.
Smith and the Gophers traveled to Detroit following the regular season to face Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. It was one the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder’s most enjoyable games.
“The bowl game was probably the easiest mentally because we got a whole month of practice,” Smith said. “And it was cool because I have a lot of friends that play for Georgia Tech.”
Entering the 2019 season, Smith hopes his game can go to the next level. Minnesota’s first game is Aug. 29 at home against South Dakota State.
“Expect me to make more plays,” Smith said. “And expect that I will be a better overall player this season.”