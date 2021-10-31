Collins Hill's game at Mill Creek on Friday was expected to be one of high school football's biggest showdowns of the year in Gwinnett County, and all of Georgia.
No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the state's largest classification. The Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and top seed from the region in the upcoming Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
On paper, it all added up to a classic in the making, but the top-ranked Eagles had other ideas.
It wasn't simply Collins Hill's 40-10 victory at Mill Creek Community Stadium, or the fact that it secured the program's first 10-0 regular season, that made a statement throughout the county, state and beyond.
It was how the Eagles (10-0, 4-0) did it.
Offensively, Collins Hill rolled up 311 yards of total offense — 235 of which, along with a touchdown, came from the arm of Missouri-committed quarterback Sam Horn, with 10 completions for 108 yards and the TD to Cam Pedro.
The defense was even more dominant, holding Mill Creek (8-1, 2-1) to just 183 total yards and creating five turnovers, which led to 27 points, including pick-sixes by Richard Ransom and Jayden Davis in the fourth quarter.
That all-around performance was more than enough to help the Eagles live up to their consensus top-10 status in the national rankings.
“We were lights out,” Collins Hill lineman Jaylen George, who had a sack and three tackles for losses in addition to playing every snap at offensive tackle, told the Gwinnett Daily Post after Friday's win. “Our effort was on 10. We were pursuing to the ball, what we do in practice every day and it really showed on Friday.”
In other words, Friday's win really nothing new for the Eagles, who have come up big in every one of several opportunities to play on a big stage this season.
Whether it was a 36-10 win over a strong Brookwood team in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in August, handing Mississippi powerhouse Greenville Christian its only loss of the season in the Freedom Bowl Championship Series event at Milton High School, knocking off previously unbeaten East Coweta, a big win over North Gwinnett in a nationally televised game on ESPN or Friday's win, the Eagles have been their best when the spotlight has been brightest.
“Yeah, our kids have a lot of pride being on the big stage,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “They get excited. They love playing football, and it shows.”
A lot of that love was also born out of determination following a not so pleasant result on the biggest stage in the state last season.
A tough first half in which the Eagles found themselves down less than three minutes into the game and 35-0 by halftime en route to a 38-14 loss to Gwinnett neighbor Grayson in last year's state championship game proved to be a valuable lesson that is being applied this fall.
“You know, we made a commitment in the locker room after the game,” Gregory recalled about that game last December. “I think the most disappointing thing in that state championship game wasn't that we lost. It was how we came out and played in the first half. It was very uncharacteristic of us. We were very timid. We were dropping passes. We were not getting off blocks on defense, not tackling well. We turned the ball over, and you find yourself down.
“Then they kind of calmed down and came back in that second half, rallied and competed their butts off. It was a good lesson of, 'Why didn't we start like that?' And I think a lot of our kids really made a commitment that we're never going to let up and not give it our best (again). If a team beats you, they beat you. But you want to go out swinging with your best game, and our kids have just made a commitment that we're going to take it one day at a time, get one percent better every day … and we're not going to have any regrets.”
The Eagles have had very little, if anything, to regret throughout the season, and they are going to get a bit of a break heading into the state playoffs thanks to the schedule, with the second of their two bye weeks on the season coming in Friday's finale to the regular season.
That will give not only the Collins Hill players, but also Gregory and his staff, a chance to recharge their batteries heading into the postseason.
“It's huge,” Gregory said. “Somebody asked me (Friday) night what I thought about having a bye week at the end of the (regular) season. It's so perfect because … it allows you to get one more week to heal up. We just played a real physical Mill Creek football team. In those kind of games, you're going to lose (some) players because it's two really good football teams and very physical play.
“(And) from a coaching standpoint a weekend off, that's hard to come by. … The person that is not a football coach, they don't understand what goes into our weekend. We have no life (outside football during the season). So to give our coaches a weekend to spend with their families, Halloween weekend if they've got little kids, and they get to just be dads over the weekend (is big). They get a little time off and enjoy their families.”
Perhaps the biggest break of all might be a chance for a return of one of perhaps the team's highest-profile players.
Five-star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter has been out since Oct. 1 since an ankle injury during a 63-0 win over Peachtree Ridge, which makes the Eagles' run the past three weeks even more impressive.
While he can't be specific, this week's bye has made Gregory increasingly confident that the Florida State commit could return at some point if his team can make another deep postseason run.
“All I can say is he's doing really well,” Gregory said of Hunter. “Things are going good. He really wants to be back playing. He misses it. All I'm doing right now is listening to the doctors. … Everybody's on the same page. We want him to be 100 percent. If that's Round 1 (of the playoffs) and he's 100 percent, great. If it's Round 2, it is what it is.
“Obviously, we're doing good without him, but we want him back, too. He adds another element to our football team.”
