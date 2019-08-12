The Georgia Swarm announced the re-signing of unrestricted free agent transition player Joel White to a one-year contract on Monday.
White, 30, was an integral part of the Swarm’s 2017 National Lacrosse League championship, forcing overtime against the Saskatchewan Rush with just seconds left in the game. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder returns after spending the 2018-19 season on the Holdout List.
“Joel returning to the Swarm is really exciting for our entire organization,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “Simply put, he’s a difference maker with a championship pedigree who improves our already strong defensive core. His play to force overtime in Game 2 of the NLL Finals in 2017 was one of the biggest moments in Swarm history, and it ultimately led to us winning our first world championship. Our fans are going to enjoy seeing one of the most talented and athletic players in the NLL back on the floor again.”
The Swarm acquired White ahead of the 2016 season in a trade which sent Andrew Suitor to the New England Black Wolves. In his three seasons with the Swarm, the right-hander out of Cortland, N.Y., has played in 34 games, recorded 26 points (9G, 17A), collected 272 loose balls and caused 46 turnovers.
In six postseason contests with the Swarm, White has 12 points (4G, 8A), 47 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers.
“It’s awesome to be able to be back with the Swarm and in the NLL,” White said. “The way John Arlotta and the coaching staff have treated my wife and I is unmatched, so deciding to come back to the Swarm was the right choice for me. The locker room they have, both on and off the floor, is an honor to be a part of, and I can’t wait to get back at it with them."
Drafted in the second round (No. 10 overall) of the 2011 NLL Entry Draft by the Rochester Knighthawks, White has seven seasons under his belt. The Syracuse University alum has seen action in 89 games, recording 65 points (22G, 43A), 703 loose balls and 116 caused turnovers. Through seven postseason games, he has 13 points (4G, 9A), 53 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers.