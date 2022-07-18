Jack Henderson discovered his love for America’s Pastime in, of all places, London.
As a Marine stationed in England during his 29-year military career, Henderson became the “on call” official for intramural softball games among his peers and for the next several decades, he was a baseball umpire stateside while also calling football, basketball and softball games.
Henderson, who has been aligned with the Multi-County Officials Association for 30 years, recently announced his retirement from the organization he has served in a host of football, basketball, softball and baseball roles, including the job of scheduling officials for area high school baseball games.
Serving as the booker for Multi-County since 2004, the Texas native was honored in May at the annual Gwinnett Dugout Club awards ceremony, the first time the organization has ever recognized an official.
“As far as being a booker goes, Jed Hixson of Grayson said it best, Jack’s a magician,” said Providence Christian baseball coach Adam Cantrell, who has known Henderson for some 25 years. “There are all kinds of situations, and if you find yourself without umps you call Jack and he pulls a rabbit out of a hat and gets you squared away. If there was ever an issue on their end, he fixed it and he fixed it immediately.”
Multi-County supplies officials for 24 Gwinnett-based schools, as well as Apalachee, Lambert, Northview, Johns Creek, St. Pius X, Tucker, Loganville and Loganville Christian. In a single baseball season, Henderson said he could book up to 1,000 games.
“A typical high school season starts with about 850 games and you wind up making over 1,000 assignments because of rainouts and postseason games and things like that,” said the Bethlehem resident, who retired from the Marine Corps as a lieutenant colonel and then went to work for his alma mater Georgia Tech for 16 years before retiring in 2012, the same year he took over Multi-County’s umpire assignment book and ceased working as an on-field football official.
Henderson, who with his wife Jamie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, said he was retiring to give full attention to his wife’s health.
“Mostly because of my wife’s condition, this was the first year since 1992 that I didn’t call a single game,” he said. “Last year I didn’t do that many. I may have only done six or eight.”
The job of scheduling officials is getting trickier as a variety of factors — from COVID to fan misbehavior, as can be seen on dozens of YouTube videos — are thinning the herd.
“This year we were down to 60 umpires,” said Henderson, whose knees prevented him from calling basketball games after 2002. “At its highest we had 110 and that’s back when we were doing games in every county surrounding Gwinnett. I don’t think there’s been any year since 2011 when we had more umpires that we’d had the year before. It has dwindled over an 11-year period.”
Henderson said youth and recreation league umpires can often earn more money than officials in the high school ranks and while he’s displeased with aggressive fans, he agrees that some officials are better than others.
“There are really, really good officials out there and there are some that are just out there for the money, not the kids,” he said. “I got along with 100 coaches and assistants and ADs and I was successful because I tried to be there for the kids. My job as an official is to work games where these kids are trying to become better athletes. And the job wouldn’t exist if the kids weren’t there.”
“Jack loves baseball,” said Cantrell. “And he wanted kids to be able to play baseball. So he would bend over backwards to make sure there were umpires at every game. That became ridiculously harder after COVID when umpires dropped off the face of the earth. I don’t know how he did it these past two seasons but he did. He made it happen and there was no dropping off.”
Although he won’t be calling balls and strikes anymore, Henderson is hanging on to his striped shirt and will continue to officiate volleyball games for Atlanta Area Volleyball, which he has done for the past six years.
“I wish I’d started (volleyball) 20 years ago. You don’t get wet, you don’t get hot, you don’t get cancelled because of weather and you don’t have to chase 18-year-olds,” he said.
