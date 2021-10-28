These two rivals didn’t get to play last season when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced shorthanded Berkmar to cancel its final two games. The neighboring schools meet again Friday for an important game for playoff hopeful Meadowcreek.
The Mustangs, at 2-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA, are tied for third in the region with Duluth and are firmly in the mix for a second straight playoff berth. If they can finish with wins over Berkmar and over Discovery on Nov. 5, they can finish 5-5 and on a three-game winning streak.
Meadowcreek, off last week, picked up a big 41-20 victory two weeks ago against Dunwoody. The first victory for interim head coach Terrance Banks was highlighted by three touchdown passes from Kraig Killings and two TD runs by Dru Banda. Keshaun Singleton caught two of Killings’ TD passes. The Mustangs also forced seven Dunwoody turnovers.
Friday’s game is the region finale for winless Berkmar, which still has a non-region game remaining Nov. 5 against Chamblee. The Patriots had some bright spots in last Friday’s loss to Dunwoody, including stellar play from Jayden Newkirk (15 tackles, three for losses) and Jermaine Ayuk (nine tackles, two for losses) on defense. Brandon Lane and Antonio Carrillo threw TD passes in the loss.
