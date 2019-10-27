ATLANTA — Years ago, Chris Carson had a dream while playing in Parkview's Big Orange Jungle. It was a dream of reaching the mountaintop and playing in the NFL.
Years and a lot of adversity later, Carson made it back full circle as his Seattle Seahawks came to Atlanta and defeated the Falcons 27-20 on Sunday. In the game, Carson carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
"It was great coming back home and playing in front of my family and friends," Carson said. "It's a blessing to do this."
While playing in front of his family and friends was great, Carson knew he still had a job to do.
"I tried not to think about it too much and just let that be," he said. "It's easy to get distracted (coming back home). I'm just glad we could come out of here with a win."
For Carson, the journey to the NFL was filled with a lot of trials and tribulations. From a fire that burned the family's house down to a torn ACL to having to go the JUCO route, his adversity has made him into the player he is today.
"JUCO benefited me," Carson said of his time at Butler Community College. "There, it was a different feeling. Everyone was hungry to get out. Everybody wanted to go D-I and to the NFL. The hunger was a lot different."
It was while he was at Butler that Carson knew what it would take to achieve his dream of not only playing D-I college football, but eventually get to the NFL. In 2017, the Seahawks made that a reality when they selected him in the seventh round with the 249th overall pick, five picks before the end of the draft.
But Carson knew he still had his work cut out for him.
"JUCO taught me all about the work," he said. "You come from nothing and work your way up. You don't get the luxuries of a D-I school. It taught me to appreciate what you have and not worry about what you don't have. I tell (the players at Parkview) to keep grinding and that everyone has a different path. If you don't get the D-I offer right away, it doesn't mean that it's the end of the journey. It's just really the beginning.
"(When it comes to the NFL), it doesn't matter where you get drafted at. It's all about the opportunity. As a seventh-round draft pick, I knew my window was slim so I was in the playbook a lot more and tried to do as much as I could."
And his coaches in Seattle saw that work ethic right away.
"He's an amazing young man," said Seahawks' running backs coach Chad Morton. "(What fuels him) is all of the adversity he's had to deal with. He's always passionate about wanting to be great."
When it comes to how Carson carries himself in the team facility each day, Morton said Carson is a true professional.
"He's a true pro, especially for being so young," Mortan said. "He comes in with a great attitude (and) great mindset of wanting to work, wanting to get better. He's very wise beyond his age. You just appreciate that as a coach."
In his first season with the Seahawks, Carson sat behind Eddie Lacy, Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls on the depth chart. He finished the season with 49 rushes for 208 yards, and seven catches for 59 yards and one touchdown that season.
In season two (2018), Carson shot up the depth chart and became the bell cow for the Seahawks. He finished the year with 247 carries for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns, while also having 20 receptions for 163 yards. His 1,151 yards on the ground was the fifth-most in the league and most for Seattle since 2014 when Marshawn Lynch rushed for 1,306 yards.
"At Parkview, we ran the ball a lot," Carson said. "So, that's where I got that mentality. I got about 25 carries a game and I built that mentality of having a steady workload throughout the game game throughout the season."
With the season at the halfway mark, Carson sits at 569 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while also having 22 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He continues to produce, drawing on his past adversity for motivation.
"By going the JUCO route, tearing my ACL and losing scholarships, I have a lot of chips on my shoulder," Carson said.