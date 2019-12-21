ATLANTA — For a lot of football players, the transition from their senior year in high school to the freshman year of college involves making the some of the biggest adjustments of one’s career.
But for Georgia State’s Victor Heyward, it can be argued that the biggest adjustment he’s had to make was not necessarily making the transition from high school to college football during his freshman season in 2017.
Though GSU has used a 3-4 set as their primary base defense since the program started in 2010, the Mill Creek grad and now Panthers linebacker admits his second season in the system a year ago was actually more of a learning curve than even his freshman campaign.
“I was still feeling things out (last year) because of the new defense,” Heyward said. “We were putting new things in the whole year for every game plan. I was still pretty young, but I was trying to make my mark on the team and have the best year I could on the defense.”
HIs struggles mirrored those of the team, which struggled to a 2-10 finish just one year removed from their first bowl win and a record seven-win season.
However, the Panthers (7-5) have bounced back nicely in 2019, and as they prepare to head to Tucson, Ariz., for the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, it appears Heyward has finally found his comfort zone based on his performance during the 2019 season.
Through the regular season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior is GSU’s second-leading tackler with 68 combined tackles and assists, leads the team with three quarterback hurries and ranks among the top four in tackles for loss (tied for fourth, 5 1/2), sacks (tied for fourth, 2), pass break-ups (tied for second, 4), pass defenses (tied for third, 5) and interceptions (tied for third, 1).
And that comfort level hasn’t come without a lot of time and effort.
“It all has to do with (putting in a lot of) time,” Heyward said. “You get the summertime. … You get spring (practice), and I get to watch film in that time. I can work on steps in that time. I can work on footwork, hands, everything, in that time. So it’s really about timing.
“I didn’t play 3-4 at all until I got to (GSU). I’m (still) on the outside on both sides. I think getting off the ball has become second nature now. I think I’m faster off the ball. I like playing it because in high school, I did rush off the edge a little bit. So it’s a little (repeat) for me. The coverage is totally different. Sometimes you get it all the way into the flats. In high school, (I) didn’t have to cover that much ground in a 4-3 defense. But in the 3-4 defense, the outside linebackers have to cover a lot of ground in the flat.”
While Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott and the Panthers’ defensive staff are thrilled with the end results, they also appreciate the process Heyward has gone through to adapt himself to the 3-4.
And while it has taken a little longer than Heyward would’ve liked, Elliott says the work he has put in to understanding the system and making the physical improvements to fit himself better into it is perhaps an even more apparent sign of how much he’s grown up over the past two years.
“I think maturity plays a huge role in the development of any player,” Elliott said. “The physical maturity and mental maturity they have to go through to understand what it takes to play at a high level, it just doesn’t happen overnight. There’s a lot of preparation that’s gone into (Heyward) maturing and becoming the player he’s become.”
Both Heyward and Elliott agree that even more preparation is necessary if Heyward is to get to the level he wants to reach by his senior season next year.
And with the Arizona Bowl just over a week away and a chance for the Panthers to set a single-season school record with their eighth win, that preparation is already underway.
“It starts with the bowl game,” Heyward said. “We’ve got to get a win versus Wyoming. That would be the most wins (in a season) in school history. We’re definitely going for that. That’s something that (nobody can) take away from us.
“We’ve been grinding since we got here. The freshmen I came in with haven’t stopped working. The people that were already here, the seniors, the great leadership we’ve had this year, I think it’s the best leadership we’ve had all year. And it really speaks a lot to what we did this year.”
If they Panthers are to be successful next week against Wyoming, Elliott is convinced that Heyward will be right in the middle of things.
“He’s going to have to be physical in this game coming up, Elliott said. “Wyoming is a physical football team. It’s a team that likes to run the ball downhill, we’re going to have to share some tackles and make some tough tackles because they’re going to run it right at us.”