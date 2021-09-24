Adidas Basketball and Trae Young announced Friday the Trae Young 1, the Atlanta Hawks superstar’s first signature basketball shoe and apparel collection.
During the 2021 postseason, the world watched in awe as Trae Young electrified crowds, broke records and dominated games as the Hawks’ not-so-secret weapon. During that playoff run, Trae became the first player in league history with a 45-point, 10-assist game in the Eastern Conference Finals.
“Trae embodies the mentality of limitless potential, unafraid to let anything get in the way of his ambition, he pushes boundaries, proves critics wrong and creates new space for himself and the game,” said Adidas Basketball general manager Eric Wise.
The Trae Young 1 was developed in close collaboration with Young, designed to support his multi-directional playing style and the unique ways in which he moves on the court. Pulling inspiration from the laceless N3XT L3V3L silhouette worn by Trae in his first NBA season, the shoes have a half-bootie construction paired with laces for extra support – leveraging BOOST cushioning in the heel for comfort, a LIGHTSTRIKE midsole for lightweight responsiveness, and a laceless forefoot for superior lockdown.
“Adidas and I worked very closely on my first signature shoe and I’m hyped to finally let fans get a hold of them. When you wear these, you’re repping that ice cold mentality and the entire city of Atlanta,” Young said. “This moment is really special as it’s a reminder to the next generation of hoopers that through hard work and focus you can achieve your dreams. Trae Young 1 is a symbol of that for me.”
In tribute to Young's ice-cold mentality and the music, culture and legacy of the city of Atlanta, the Trae Young 1 will be available initially in five colorways at adidas.com/trae_young and additional retailers including Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Champs Sports, Finish Line and Hibbett.
Young's take on the designs:
ICEE — Trae’s Inspiration: “The first colorway in the collection is my official collaboration with ICEE, one of my favorite drinks growing up. I remember as a kid every day after school we would pick one up on the way home or after practice.” Available October 1 for $140.
ICEE Cotton Candy — Trae’s Inspiration: “Another colorway drop from the ICEE collab is Cotton Candy. One of my favorite sweets growing up was cotton candy. I stayed with the cotton candy ICEE in my cup. The color fade from blue to pink on the upper is so hard and the insoles themselves come with the opposite color fades as well.” Available October 1 for $140.
SO SO DEF — Trae’s Inspiration: “A part of my official collaboration with SO SO DEF, this colorway celebrates one of the most iconic record labels to ever come out of Atlanta. SO SO DEF runs deep in the culture of southern hip-hop and we wanted to pay our respects to Jermaine Dupri for the groundwork he laid in the city to be what it is in the music scene today.” Available November 5 for $140.
SO SO DEF ATL — Trae’s Inspiration: “This colorway is a shoutout and reference to a famous billboard in Atlanta that lets every passerby know who ran the town. On this one, the SO SO DEF logo is printed on the heel and in the sockliner with the exact phrase written on the billboard. Crazy ‘pop’ colors with the yellow and red throughout.” Available November 5 for $140.
Peachtree — Trae’s Inspiration: “Everybody in Atlanta knows Peachtree and West Peachtree. The two streets run parallel through the heart of the city and if you know, you know. This colorway has the all-over peach colored upper with the hints of green to represent the stem. It's got the ‘Georgia Peach’ printed on the sockliner with the street signs too, so this colorway is really reppin’ the city for sure.” Available November 19 for $130.
The launch will also include three signature apparel items. Outfitted with Trae’s signature logo and rocking unique cutlines that mirror the Trae Young 1 footwear, the looks create head to toe connectivity across the collection. The apparel collection includes: Trae Quarter Zip Pull-Over ($80), Trae Pant ($70), Trae Short ($45). The apparel will be available on October 1.
