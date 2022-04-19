SMYRNA — The No. 7-ranked Peachtree Ridge girls soccer team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a thrilling 2-1 win at Campbell on Tuesday.
Addison Neel scored Peachtree Ridge's game-winner on a header with 25:28 remaining in the contest, ending Campbell's playoff hopes and sending the Lions to a quarterfinal matchup at Alpharetta, a 1-0 second-round winner over Harrison, in the Elite Eight.
Campbell’s first shot on goal by Danielle Truvato went over the goal with 36:57 remaining in the first half and then Peachtree Ridge came back with two scoring opportunities by Sarah Sirdah that fell short at the 30:26 and 18:50 marks, respectively.
Peachtree Ridge finally broke the scoreless tie when it scored on an own goal, with the ball deflecting off of a Campbell player into the Spartan goal with 17:13 remaining to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
Campbell (13-5) provided the equalizer when Lailah Stewart blasted a shot into the goal from long distance with 1:02 to go to end the first half in a 1-all tie.
The Spartans had a number of scoring opportunities that fell short early in the second half, with A'liyah Warrick's shot going wide right with 33:52 remaining in the game, Stewart blasting a long shot over the goal with 31:50 left and Warrick's attempt going over the goal at the 26:46 mark.
However, Peachtree Ridge (17-3) was able to connect on its next scoring attempt as Neel headed the ball into the goal with 25:28 to go in the game to put the Lions ahead 2-1.
Campbell went back on the offensive and got several more shots on goal, but the Spartans were unable to connect on any of them as Peachtree Ridge held on for the win.
