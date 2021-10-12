WEST POINT – A pair of first-half goals led the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory at Point University on Tuesday evening.
The win improved the Grizzlies (8-5) to 5-0 this season in matches following a loss.
GGC found the back of the net twice in an eight-minute span midway through the opening 45 minutes. Junior Addie Adame, a Parkview grad, played a role in both goals, providing an assist to junior Lena Balck on a corner kick in the 26th minute for the initial goal of the match.
Then, Adame successfully converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute to stretch the margin to 2-0. That goal would eventually be the game-winner. The midfielder now leads the team with six goals.
Point (4-7-1) would eventually get on the scoreboard in the 88th minute with a goal by Jasmine Mathis.
The visitors outshot Point by a 15-8 margin and registered 10 shots on goal. Junior Ellie Todd joined Adame and Balck in attempting three shots for the Grizzlies.
“This was a good result since we had several new players in the lineup," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "Our goal was to come away with no more injuries and get a road win against an improving Point team. We accomplished both of those objectives. I was pleased with how our upperclassmen and veteran players stepped up and played in this situation.”
