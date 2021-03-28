SUWANEE — Dacula’s Adam Watkins and Archer’s Mykhayla Carroll swept the throwing titles Saturday in the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships.
Watkins won the boys shot put at 57 feet, 2 inches, as well as the discus at 156-7. Carroll was first in the girls shot put (39-0 3/4) and discus (126-6).
Brookwood runners swept the 1,600-meter championships with Will Bray winning the boys in 4 minutes, 21.97 seconds and Allie Wardle winning the girls in 5:10.95.
Athletes from eight different schools won the other eight field events contested Saturday.
In the boys competition, Parkview’s Bryce Fleetwood won the high jump at 6-7, Buford’s Malik Williams won the long jump at 21-9 3/4 and Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher won the triple jump at 44-2 1/4. North Gwinnett’s Nicholas Rivord won the pole vault at 13-6.
The girls county champions included Hebron Christian’s Georgia Piper in the high jump (5-4), Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight in the long jump (18-9) and Lanier’s Gamyzhae Williams in the triple jump (36-7 1/2). Greater Atlanta Christian’s Nyla Thompson was first in the pole vault (10-6).
Hebron leads the girls team standings with 34 points, followed by Archer (32), GAC (30), Mill Creek (28) and Dacula (23) in the top five.
Parkview (37) is first in the boys standings with Dacula (34.5), Archer (33), Brookwood (30) and Norcross (24) in the top five.
The meet concludes Monday at Peachtree Ridge.
TRACK AND FIELD
Gwinnett County Championships
At Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge
Saturday’s results
BOYS
1,600-meter run
1. Will Bray, Brookwood, 4:21.97
2. Jacob Peters, Mill Creek, 4:22.89
3. Ben Butcher, Dacula, 4:23.54
4. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 4:23.65
5. Caden Hall, Parkview, 4:25.29
6. Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, 4:27.36
7. Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 4:27.68
8. Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, 4:28.17
High jump
1. Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, 6-7
2. Maurice Thomas, Discovery, 6-2
3. Braden Deal, Brookwood, 6-0
4. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 5-10
5. Onyedi Nwachukwu, Brookwood, 5-10
6. Mossiah Carter, Mountain View, 5-10
7. Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, 5-8
8. Daniel Hollie, Lanier, 5-8
Long jump
1. Malik Williams, Buford, 21-9 3/4
2. Trey Goodman, Norcross, 20-10 1/2
3. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 20-7
4. Frank Osorio, Archer, 20-6 1/4
5. Tyson Jarrell, Norcross, 20-6 1/4
6. Josh Williamson, GAC, 20-5 3/4
7. Jonathan Dennard, Archer, 20-5
8. Anthony Sheppard III, Shiloh, 20-3 1/2
Triple jump
1. Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, 44-2 1/4
2. Jonathan Dennard, Archer, 43-7
3. Daniel Crawford, Brookwood, 42-8
4. Myles Ailster, Archer, 41-10
5. Leon Christian, Parkview, 41-9 1/4
6. Favio Cadet, Lanier, 41-9
7. Anthony Sheppard III, Shiloh, 41-8 1/2
8. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 40-11
Pole vault
1. Nicholas Rivord, North Gwinnett, 13-6
2. Ian Frank, Norcross, 12-6
3. Owen Anderson, Mill Creek, 12-0
4. Tyler Farris, Dacula, 12-0
5. Haven Maruyama, Parkview, 11-6
6. Joshua Murzello, North Gwinnett, 11-0
7. Cason Smith, Norcross, 11-0
8. Emmanuel Omorogbe, Parkview, 10-6
Discus
1. Adam Watkins, Dacula, 156-7
2. Cody Brown, Parkview, 151-1
3. Pierce Brown, Archer, 137-9
4. Garrett Brophy, Grayson, 134-3
5. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 131-9
6. Josiah Wyatt, Buford, 131-1
7. Mack Green, Buford, 130-5
8. Cirilo Escandon, Meadowcreek, 129-6
Shot put
1. Adam Watkins, Dacula, 57-2
2. Garrett Brophy, Grayson, 49-10
3. Pierce Brown, Archer, 48-8
4. Cirilo Escandon, Meadowcreek, 43-6
5. Kwesi Tillman, Parkview, 43-3
6. Skylar McCoy, Dacula, 43-1 1/2
7. Cody Brown, Parkview, 42-11
8. Treyvon Bartley, Grayson, 42-9
GIRLS
1,600-meter run
1. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:10.95
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:13.02
3. Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 5:13.71
4. Lyric Minter, Duluth, 5:27.59
5. Brooke Browning, Hebron, 5:29.07
6. Morgan Collins, GAC, 5:29.35
7. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 5:29.86
8. Annette Rodriguez, Lanier, 5:30.58
High jump
1. Georgia Piper, Hebron, 5-4
2. Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge, 5-2
3. Danah Nemdhard, Dacula, 5-2
4. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 5-0
5. Julisa Acosta, Mill Creek, 5-0
6. Jenevieve Talaber, Buford, 4-10
7. Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, 4-10
8. Jordan Little, Duluth, 4-10
Long jump
1. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 18-9
2. Hayley Iverson, Buford, 17-6
3. Malia Melton, Hebron, 17-0
4. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 16-7
5. Mya Stills, Brookwood, 16-7
6. Jade Mansogo, Dacula, 16-5 1/2
7. Carson Moore, Parkview, 16-3 1/2
8. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 16-1 1/2
Triple jump
1. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 36-7 1/2
2. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 35-11 1/2
3. Carson Moore, Parkview, 35-6
4. Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, 34-5 1/2
5. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 34-0 1/2
6. Malia Melton, Hebron, 33-11
7. Jada Green, Brookwood, 33-9 1/2
8. Zoe Foye, Archer, 33-8
Pole vault
1. Nyla Thompson, GAC, 10-6
2. Callie Snell, Buford, 10-0
3. Emmy Miner, Archer, 10-0
4. Libby Jackson, Hebron, 9-6
5. Caroline Snell, Buford, 9-6
6. Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett, 9-0
7. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 8-6
8. Ainsley Lumanog, Brookwood, 8-0
Discus
1. Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, 126-6
2. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 120-9
3. Emily Chandler, Mill Creek, 117-11
4. Autumn Clark, GAC, 117-6
5. Alana Thomas, GAC, 112-8
6. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 110-2
7. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 103-4 3/4
8. Kayce Dorsey, Collins Hill, 102-0
Shot put
1. Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, 39-0 3/4
2. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 38-9 1/2
3. Alana Thomas, GAC, 36-2 1/4
4. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 35-8
5. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 35-4
6. Bernce Ampofo, Dacula, 35-1 1/2
7. Autumn Clark, GAC, 34-7
8. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 34-5 1/4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.