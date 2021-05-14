CARROLLTON — Adam Watkins capped his high school throwing career with two state titles Thursday in the Class AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
The Kennesaw State football signee won the discus at 169 feet, 6 inches, well ahead of Pope’s Piers Cameron’s runner-up toss to 158-10. His first-place shot put toss to 58-9 1/2, the exact distance he threw when he won state as a sophomore in 2019. It was his first state title in the discus after placing fourth as a sophomore (the 2020 meet was canceled by COVID-19).
Teammate Ben Butcher was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 20.54 seconds, and the Falcons’ Tyler Farris took sixth in the pole vault at 13-6.
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon (seventh, 1,600, 4:21.40) and Anthony Sheppard III (eighth, long jump, 21-3 3/4), and Central Gwinnett’s Amir Taylor (seventh, triple jump, 43-4 1/4) also placed in Thursday events.
Dacula’s Danah Nembhard finished as state runner-up in the high jump at 5-6, leading the way for locals in the girls competition. The Falcons also had two placers in the girls shot put — Noelle Igberaese (sixth, 37-5 1/4) and Bernce Ampofo (eighth, 34-11 1/2) — and Igberaese added an eighth-place finish in the discus (111-6).
Buford twin sisters Caroline and Callie Snell finished third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault. Caroline cleared 11-0 and Callie’s best was 10-6.
Lanier’s Gamyzhae Williams took seventh in the triple jump (36-8 1/2).
