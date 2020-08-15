MIAMI — Adam Duvall’s ninth-inning home run and another brilliant start from Max Fried ended the Braves’ four-game losing streak.
Duvall’s solo home run in the ninth broke a tie in Atlanta’s 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. It was the 100th homer of his career.
Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and lowered his season ERA to 1.24. He struck out seven and allowed four hits.
Marcell Ozuna homered in the seventh for a 1-0 Braves lead, but Will Smith gave up a homer to the Marlins’ Monte Harrison in the eighth inning to tie the score.
Duvall rescued the Braves (12-10) and Mark Melancon closed things out in the ninth for his fourth save.
