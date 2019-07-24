LOUISVILLE, KY – Adam Duvall set a new Gwinnett single-season record with his 29th home as the Stripers won 6-1 over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
Mike Foltynewicz pitched seven innings of one-run baseball to earn his third straight win for the Stripers (60-42). An RBI single by Nick Longhi off Foltynewicz in the bottom of the first inning gave the Bats (40-62) a brief 1-0 lead against the right-hander.
Luis Marte tied the game at 1-1 in the second with an RBI single. Later in the second, Duvall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Stripers up 2-1. Rafael Ortega followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Gwinnett a 3-1 lead. A two-run single by Ryan LaMarre in third extended the lead to 5-1.
Duvall capped the scoring with a 490-foot solo homer in the fourth off Jackson Stephens to make it 6-1. Duvall’s International League-leading 29th homer broke the previous Gwinnett single-season record set by Ernesto Mejia, who had 28 homers in 2013.
Foltynewicz (W, 5-1) allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out four over his seven innings. He is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA (10 ER in 30.2 IP) in his last five starts with Gwinnett since June 29. He also went 1-for-2 with a double.
Thomas Burrows and Dan Winkler combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Pedro Florimon led all Gwinnett hitters, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Ortega was 2-for-3 with an RBI, LaMarre was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Duvall was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
The Stripers are the first team in the International League to reach 60 wins this season, and remain in first place in the IL South Division standings. The play Louisville against Thursday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Kyle Wright (7-4, 4.86 ERA) will pitch for the Stripers against Bats right-hander Tejay Antone (2-4, 5.52 ERA).