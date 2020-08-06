The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed Georgia Tech’s revised 2020 football schedule on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets open their 11-game regular season on Sept. 12 at Florida State and begin their six-game home slate on Sept. 19 vs. UCF.
The ACC Board of Directors determined last week that teams would play an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup, should public health guidance allow it.
After beginning the season at FSU on Sept. 12, the Jackets will play the first of six home games Sept. 19 against UCF. Tech was originally scheduled to play the Knights at home on Friday, Sept. 18.
The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ home schedule includes ACC games versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), Clemson (Oct. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28).
In addition to the opener at Florida State, the rest of the road slate includes ACC contests at Syracuse (Sept. 26), Boston College (Oct. 24), Miami (Nov. 21) and NC State (Dec. 5).
The schedule includes at least two open dates (Oct. 3 and Nov. 7), with the ACC Championship Game to be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, N.C. The top two teams in the final ACC standings will participate in the ACC title game. The league will not be split into divisions and Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule and be eligible to participate in the conference championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.