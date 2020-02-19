Buford grad Logan Caymol is this week’s ACC Pitcher of the Week for softball.
Caymol went 4-0 in three starts the previous week, allowing just one run in her 18 innings (0.39 ERA). She had 25 strikeouts for the week, including 11 in the Tigers’ softball program’s first no-hitter against Western Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.