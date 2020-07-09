The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least Sept. 1.
The decision, which doesn't include football, allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.
ACC institutions will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.
The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and said that "the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes."
