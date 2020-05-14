Wesleyan grad Jameson Kavel, a junior softball player at Duke, made the Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District III first team.
Kavel completed her junior year with a 3.91 GPA while also studying political science.
The 2020 Academic Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on both the field and in the classroom. Due to the 2020 campaign being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams were selected based on career statistics.
Kavel was having her best year at the plate in 2020, batting .377 and leading the ACC with 29 runs scored for 25th best in runs per game in the country (1.12). The Duluth, native has played in 138 contests and holds a .295 career batting average. She's garnered 129 hits, including 14 triples, scored 91 runs and stolen 44 bases.
Earning All-District honors, the two Blue Devils will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot and honorees will be announced June 11.
