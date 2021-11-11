Georgia Gwinnett College junior women’s soccer players Addie Adame, Lena Balck and Joy Mertzig have been recognized for their academic and athletic success on the Academic All-District team as selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The women’s soccer program has had five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans since 2017. Overall, GGC has received 25 Academic All-American selections in its nine prior seasons of existence.
Student-athletes were nominated after having a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average, attended their current institution for a full calendar year, and had commendable 2021 playing statistics.
GGC’s all-district student-athletes are now eligible for Academic All-America team consideration.
Adame, a midfielder, earned second CoSIDA All-America team accolades following the 2020-21 season. The psychology major leads the Grizzlies this fall season with nine goals and 21 points. Hat tricks came in home wins against Brewton-Parker College (Georgia) and Florida College. She has appeared in 68 matches for GGC and scored 15 career goals. The Lilburn, Georgia, native was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) championship.
Balck, a business major, has enjoyed a standout season by scoring two goals and contributing five points in starting all 16 matches as a defender. She was named the Continental Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a goal in consecutive matches against Point University (Georgia) and University of Mobile (Alabama) during the October portion of the 2021 schedule. The Himmelpforten, Germany, native was a second All-A.I.I. team selection in 2019 and has made 66 career appearances for the Grizzlies.
Mertzig, a defender, holds the program record with 38 career goals and has been honored as an NAIA All-American following the 2019 and 2018 seasons. The criminal justice major set a program single-match record with eight points behind three goals and two assists in a Senior Day victory against Florida College on October 30. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was the 2019 A.I.I. Player of the Year and the 2019 Most Outstanding Player of the A.I.I. tournament. She has recorded 90 points in 65 career matches, while helping the Grizzlies win three conference tournament titles.
Georgia Gwinnett College is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll behind a 9-6-1 record. The Grizzlies are the top seed in the CAC tournament, facing No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University in a semifinal match on Friday, November 12, at 11 a.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
