For the second straight season, Georgia Gwinnett College senior women’s tennis player Madeline Bosnjak has been named to the Academic All-District At-Large team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
This year’s awards were based upon a player’s career statistics after the 2020 spring sports season was cut short across all NCAA and NAIA levels by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
Bosnjak was named a second CoSIDA Academic All-American team selection in 2019. The business management major is now eligible to be a repeat national honoree later this spring.
The native of Frankfurt, Germany, was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2019 and 2018 NAIA national championships as the Grizzlies captured national titles. She has posted a 35-0 record in singles and 34-1 mark in doubles within dual matches during her GGC career.
Bosnjak has twice earned first NAIA All-America team honors and won the 2018 NAIA singles national championship. She was named a 2020 ITA All-American in singles and doubles after ranking No. 2 nationally in doubles and No. 3 in singles.
Student-athletes eligible for the academic recognition need to be in their second year at their current institution and have a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average. Student-athletes are selected in a vote among sports information directors within the district. The At-Large category consist of student-athletes competing in bowling, field hockey, golf, hockey, lacrosse, tennis, swimming and diving, men’s volleyball and wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.