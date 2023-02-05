ATLANTA — Abigail Heizer’s impressive individual performance helped the Greater Atlanta Christian girls swimming and diving team to third in the team standings at Saturday’s Class AAAAA-AAAA state meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Heizer won the 50-yard freestyle state championship in 23.40 seconds, was second in the 100 free at 51.49 and anchored a state championship-winning 200 medley relay (1:45.61). Ainsley Bennett, Caroline Parker and Madeline House joined Heizer on the victorious relay. House (fifth, 100 butterfly, 56.81 and fourth, 500 free, 5:10.25) and Bennett (third, 500 free, 5:04.82) also had top individual finishes.
The Spartans, who also took second in the girls 400 free relay (3:33.17), finished with 280 points, trailing only state champion Westminster’s 428 and runner-up Cambridge’s 349.
Luke Stanley was fourth in the 100 breast (58.57) for the GAC boys.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.