GHSA 1-3A & 4-5A State Swimming Finals, February 4, 2023

Greater Atlanta Christian's girls swimming and diving team poses for a photo after finishing third in Class AAAAA-AAAA at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center on Feb. 4, 2023 in Atlanta.

 Jim Blackburn

ATLANTA — Abigail Heizer’s impressive individual performance helped the Greater Atlanta Christian girls swimming and diving team to third in the team standings at Saturday’s Class AAAAA-AAAA state meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

Heizer won the 50-yard freestyle state championship in 23.40 seconds, was second in the 100 free at 51.49 and anchored a state championship-winning 200 medley relay (1:45.61). Ainsley Bennett, Caroline Parker and Madeline House joined Heizer on the victorious relay. House (fifth, 100 butterfly, 56.81 and fourth, 500 free, 5:10.25) and Bennett (third, 500 free, 5:04.82) also had top individual finishes.

Recommended for you