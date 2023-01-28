HOSCHTON — Abby Graeser provided a major highlight in the Mill Creek girls soccer team’s 2022 finale, and it nearly gave the Hawks the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Graeser’s header goal early in the second half provided a 1-0 lead that held until the waning minutes of regulation when West Forsyth scored a gut-wrenching equalizer. What ensued was a tense, back-and-forth overtime that saw Mill Creek quickly fall behind 2-1, tie the score in the extra period and suffer a painful loss on a West Forsyth free kick goal only 39 seconds away from the match going to penalty kicks.
The heartbreaking finish against No. 1 West Forsyth, which defended its state title and eliminated Mill Creek for the second straight season, still haunts Graeser and her teammates, but it also fuels their mission to finish on top this spring.
“This season we’re just looking at each game one at a time, but the ultimate goal, we all know, is to win that state championship,” said Graeser, a first-team all-county selection at center back last season. “It’s just step by step, and we’ve got to focus on little by little and slowly it will build on itself. Then we’re just focusing on small things at the end. We’re hoping it will peak right at playoff time. I love all the girls on the team. They’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs. Just going outside training with them every day is awesome.”
Mill Creek begins its title pursuit with Graeser still in a pivotal spot at center back. The 5-foot-9 Alabama-Birmingham signee, who has started since her freshman season, is part of a veteran Hawks defense that also returns Riley Renwick, Courtney McClure, Karina Pashkovets and Mia Palumbo.
“Abby is an absolute rock in the back,” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “She is a strong and physical center back, who has worked intentionally to develop mastery of aerial duals and long range passing. She is focused and team-oriented, a terrific leader and selfless. I have seen her in a club game break her nose in a game and snap it back into place rather than sit out. She is just made different.”
Graeser also should get to play some in the defense with her sister Becca, a sophomore.
“I want to be the best I can be so that she can be better than me,” Graeser said of her younger sister. “She’s competitive like that. I know how she is.”
The sisters train, lift weights and run together, and now they play the same position.
“My dad he played rugby, he never played soccer professionally or anything, but he used to play in this men’s soccer league every Sunday night with some of the girls on my team’s dads and he was a center back, too,” Graeser said. “I used to play 6 (defensive midfielder) and I loved it, I hated it, I loved it. (My dad) always told me, ‘You have a defender’s blood in you. I have it in me. You have it in you. Your sister has it in her.’ And now Becca, she’s a center back, too.”
The sisters, 18 months apart, teamed up on a garage sale for nine years, and each year they picked a different charity for the proceeds. One year, the funds went to a new wheelchair battery for a classmate with cerebral palsy, and another year they went to the AFLAC Cancer Center.
The event solidified Graeser’s giving nature, and kept her on a career path she has eyed since a young age — she wants to be a developmental psychologist for special needs children. The interest began when she attended Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, and she joined friends in the special needs classroom to help out the teacher and students, bypassing her recess period outside.
“Right now I’m taking a class at the elementary school where I go in for seventh period and I help teach fifth grade autism,” said Graeser, who has a 4.2 GPA and ranks in the top 50 academically in Mill Creek’s senior class. “I really love the kids. They’re awesome. They’re the best.”
Before she heads to Alabama-Birmingham to work on that career, Graeser plans to enjoy every moment of her senior season alongside her sister and close friends. She is eager for the special events like Senior Brunch, and Big and Little Sisters, but gets plenty of joy from the day-to-day practices.
Those practices are designed to get Mill Creek back to the state finals, hopefully with a happier ending this time.
“Someone in the stands got a video of my header goal in the state championship and I watch that maybe once a month,” Graeser said. “I’ll go back and watch it. That specific video and looking at pictures, it reminds me of how good a year we had last year and how much I love these girls and how excited I was to play high school this year. I obviously wish we could have won it. … We fought. We fought our hardest.
“Going into this season, it’s kind of like, ‘This is something we didn’t do last year that we could have done.’ We’ve got to be better than last year because we didn’t make it. We did everything we needed to do. Now we need to step it up.”
