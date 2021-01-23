GDSC_0194.JPG
Will Hammock

SUWANEE — Aaliyah Hunt powered Peachtree Ridge to a 53-35 win over visiting North Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Friday.

Hunt had a game-high 26 points as the Lions improved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the region. Nia Hicks added 11 points in the win.

North (7-13, 2-2) was led by 12 points from Bree Barley.

