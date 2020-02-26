Four former Gwinnett high school football players made the prestigious list of participants in this week’s invitation-only NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Auburn’s Derrick Brown (Lanier grad), LSU’s Blake Ferguson (Buford), Virginia’s Jordan Mack (Wesleyan) and Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney (Norcross) are among the 337 players out to improve their status for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Pinkney works out the tight ends Thursday, the opening day of the combine. Ferguson is part of Friday's special teams drills, while Brown and Mack test with the defensive linemen and linebackers Saturday.
Here’s a look at the four Gwinnett grads and their current NFL Draft outlook:
Name: Derrick Brown
Height: 6-4
Weight: 326
Position: Defensive line
College: Auburn
High school: Lanier
NFL.com draft ranking: 7.16 (Pro Bowl talent)
Lance Zeirlein/NFL.com analysis: Defensive tackle with rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. Brown's snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to power into gaps, but he really shines when he drops his anchor to stall double-teams or punch, press and prey on runners as a two-gapper. Brown's upright rush style means he might be more of a pressure rusher than a sack-man, but he should keep improving as a rusher with more dedication to the craft. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.
Name: Blake Ferguson
Height: 6-3
Weight: 229
Position: Long snapper
College: LSU
High school: Buford
NFL.com draft ranking: 5.80 (Backup/special-teamer)
Lance Zeirlein/NFL.com analysis: One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother (Reid) into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season.
Name: Jordan Mack
Height: 6-2
Weight: 241
Position: Linebacker
College: Virginia
High school: Wesleyan
NFL.com draft ranking: 5.60 (Chance to make end of roster or practice squad)
Lance Zeirlein/NFL.com analysis: Bright linebacker with good instincts and production as a four-year starter. He lacks the size and pop to be a will-imposer at the point of attack, but he has adequate straight-line speed as a run-and-chase outside linebacker in an even front. His short-area burst and athleticism are just average and his desire to play fast leads to biting on bait against misdirection. He's very active and plays with good energy and decisiveness, which accounts for his consistency of production against the run, but he has almost no career production against the pass. There are holes in his game that are unlikely to be filled by coaching, but he might still hear his name late on Day 3.
Name: Jared Pinkney
Height: 6-4
Weight: 257
Position: Tight end
College: Vanderbilt
High school: Norcross
NFL.com draft ranking: 6.32 (Will be starter within first two NFL seasons)
Lance Zeirlein/NFL.com analysis: Pinkney is a talented H-back with size, athleticism and ball skills who, at times, looked and played like a player who wished he had come out in the previous draft. He has enough speed to attack the seam and is effective working across the hashes into space. He can add yardage after the catch, but needs to fine-tune his route-running and play with better physicality against clingy coverage. He can handle move-blocking duties in space, but doesn't appear to have enough grit and strength to help in-line. He should become a productive pass-catcher with TE2 traits and talent.
