The Association of Independent Institutions recognized administrators, student-athletes, coaches and teams within the conference for outstanding achievements during the 2018-19 athletic season on Monday.
Georgia Gwinnett College had three Association of Independent Institutions award winners: Darin Wilson as Athletics Director of the Year, James Williams as Athletic Trainer of the Year and Dale Long as Sports Information Director of the Year.
Wilson and Williams are repeat award winners, while Long completed his second year at GGC. Long also serves as the A.I.I.'s sports information director.
The Grizzlies captured four conference championships in 2018-19 and represented the conference at six NAIA national tournaments.