Ronald McDonald House Charities and BMW held their annual car raffle at State Farm Arena Tuesday night. The giveaway, which has been hosted at a BMW dealership in years past, was moved to the stadium due to the car company’s sponsorship of the Atlanta Hawks.
All proceeds from the raffle will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities to help families with sick children afford housing, food, healthcare, and other necessary expenses so they can focus on the health of their children. Since its establishment, the raffle has generated over $2,000,000 for the foundation, including over $200,000 in 2021, the most prosperous year yet.
“It’s just an incredible thing,” said Beth Howell, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “For the families, we raised over two million over the years, over two hundred thousand over this year which is unbelievable. That allows us to provide them a place to stay while they’re here in Atlanta. … We take care of them while they take care of their child.”
Howell was touched by just how much the raffle’s returns had supported the lives of families over the years.
“It just fills my heart because in a time where a lot of people suffering, people are stepping up to help the families that we care for and want us to be there for these families and it means the world to us. It costs $125 per night, so you divide that by two hundred thousand-plus or two million when you look at it over the years, you’ll see how many nights for families staying with us they’ve covered, and BMW has just been an awesome partner.”
The prize car is donated in full by BMW and will be a brand new 2022 model of the winner’s choice.
The 2021 raffle winner, Richard Schweitzer, is also very close to the heart of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The 91-year-old has actually been volunteering at the organization’s Sandy Springs location for fifteen years and participating in the raffle for the last ten.
“The children are the most important, vital asset we have and their health, both mental and physical, is just critical to be successful,” said Schweitzer. “So, it means a lot to me to see the strength and perseverance of these little, tiny babies, you know, two, three, four years old. So, yeah, that means everything. Very exciting. Ronald McDonald is one of the best hands-on volunteer assignments I have.”
Schweitzer was one of three finalists invited to State Farm Arena Tuesday night. He and the other two guests each chose separate, but identical keys for a model BMW car and tried to unlock it. After the first two finalists’ keys failed to unlock the vehicle, Schweitzer’s illuminated the headlights, unleashing an explosive shower of kaleidoscopic confetti.
The winner plans to choose a BMW that doesn’t primarily serve himself, but the community that he serves, instead.
“I think it will be one of the smaller SUVs,” said Schweitzer. “I do Meals on Wheels and that sort of delivery, so I need one.”
