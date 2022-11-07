The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board kicks off the 22nd annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Toy donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Miami (3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium).
Benefitting the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, fans are asked to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Georgia Tech student-athletes will be stationed at gates beginning at 2 p.m. until kickoff on Saturday.
All monetary donations will be made digital this year and can be given directly at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter donation page, linked HERE. Cash and checks will not be accepted at the gates on Saturday. Student-athletes will have flyers on hand with a QR code directing fans to the online donation page.
For fans that wish to make a donation but are unable to attend Saturday’s game, collection bins will be available in the main lobby of the Edge Center (corner of Bobby Dodd Way and Techwood Drive) the remainder of the month. Collection ends Friday, Dec. 2.
Toys may also be shipped to Georgia Tech for donation at the following address:
Georgia Tech Athletic Association
Attn: Kevin Cone – Michael Isenhour Toy Drive
150 Bobby Dodd Way NW
Atlanta, Ga. 30332
The Michael Isenhour Toy Drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, a Shiloh grad whose inspiration was to assist families impacted by the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the toy drive, lost his battle with the disease in 2002. SAAB renamed the toy drive in his honor to create an enduring legacy in memory of their fellow student-athlete.
The Atlanta Children’s Shelter (ACS) was founded in 1986 with a mission to break the cycle of generational poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency by providing quality early childhood education. All families served at ACS live in poverty and have young children under the age of 6. Donations made by Georgia Tech fans help enhance ACS’ annual “Holiday House” event.
