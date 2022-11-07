Isenhour_toy_drive.jpg

The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board kicks off its annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive this weekend. The toy drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, a former Shiloh High standout who passed away from leukemia in 2002.

 Georgia Tech Athletics

The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board kicks off the 22nd annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Toy donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Miami (3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium).

