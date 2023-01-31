GettyImages-1449437925.jpg

Signage is displayed at the Dec. 15, 2022 groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

 Meg Oliphant/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season marks its first on-track competition this weekend with Sunday’s primetime Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in high-wattage Los Angeles. The annual season-opening Daytona 500 is two weeks later — on Feb. 19 — at the most iconic track on the schedule, Daytona International Speedway. 

The two venues are a perfect representation of modern-day NASCAR — the bold move into a famed facility like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that introduces tens of thousands of new fans to the sport in a thrilling, high-energy two-days of racing. The other in Daytona Beach is the most famous speedway in the sport hosting an absolute bucket-list weeklong event that has long featured the sport’s legends and provided legendary moments.

