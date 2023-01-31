Name: Sydney Augmon
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia
Favorite event: 800
Least favorite event: 200
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Sydney Harris
Favorite teacher: Ms. Downs, math
Dream job: College track coach
Noteworthy:
State champion in 800 last season
Region champion and county runner-up in 800
Coach Anthony Sessions’ take: “Sydney is a true champion in every sense of the word. She’s one of the most dedicated and committed athletes I’ve ever been around. She takes her preparation and training very seriously. Obviously, she has the family pedigree as well, her mom (Lee Augmon) starred at Ohio State; so there’s a certain level of expectations and standard that comes with that. We are excited to see her close out her high school career this season and hopefully she can take home another state title and our 800-meter school record.”
Name: Sydney Harris
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: South Carolina
Favorite event: Picking a favorite event would be hard because I enjoy whatever race I’m put in
Least favorite event: 1,600
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Jaiden Patterson
Favorite teacher: Alexandra Armbrister
Dream job: Physical therapist
Noteworthy:
Second at state in 400, and third at state in 200 last season
Region champion in 200 and 400
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Sydney Harris has been a blessing to coach for the last four years of her high school career. Sydney knows she has unfinished business on the track. She is one of many great scholar-athletes that have come out of this program. Sydney is a joy to coach and a true leader on the track. Sydney is by far one of the best female athletes to attend Buford in my time. Sydney Harris is the 400-meter county and region champion. Sydney is a fierce competitor and great teammate.”
Name: Libby Jackson
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Favorite event: Pole vault
Least favorite event: 300 hurdles
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek
Favorite teacher: Dr. Pop
Dream job: Elementary school teacher
Noteworthy:
State, area and county champion in the pole vault last season
Fourth at state in the pole vault in 2021
Coach Terrence Melton’s take: “Libby Jackson is the total package. She is smart, kind and hard-working. Libby is very competitive and has an innate ability to make clutch vaults when the pressure is the highest. Whichever school lands her will be getting an amazing athlete and person.”
Name: Serena Tate
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choices: Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia, Miami (Fla.)
Favorite event: 400
Least favorite event: 800
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Tanii O’Gwin
Favorite teacher: Ms. Pam Chinik
Dream job: Sports medicine doctor
Noteworthy:
State champion in the 400 last season
Region and county champion in the 400, and region champion and county runner-up in the 200
Coach Andre Morez’s take: “Serena is a gifted track athlete that has had a great career at Brookwood thus far. She is a state and county champion, a school record-holder and top 10 all-time in multiple events. Even with all the accomplishments, she remains humble and continues to strive for more. Despite her very quiet demeanor, she is a fierce competitor on the track and has set some big goals for herself and the team this year. I look forward to helping her achieve them. I believe that she will continue to have success in this sport at the next level and will be an asset to any college program.”
Name: Aiya Webb
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
College choices: LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M
Favorite event: High jump
Least favorite event: Nothing
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Nia Wilson
Favorite teacher: Coach Wentzler
Dream job: Sports entertainment, entrepreneur
Noteworthy:
State champion in the high jump last season
Cleared career-best 5 feet, 7 inches in high jump in January
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Aiya Webb is one of the best high jumpers in the state of Georgia. Aiya is a hard worker and also a great teammate. As an athlete, she is really talented and gifted at her craft. Aiya Webb is a fierce competitor. She is looking for a repeat this year.”
Name: Nia Wilson
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: Purdue
Favorite event: 100 meters
Least favorite event: 400 meters
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Sydney Harris
Favorite teacher: I don’t have a favorite teacher…
Dream job: Civil engineeer
Noteworthy:
State champion in the 100 and the 200 last season
Region and county champion in the 200, region champion and county runner-up in the 100
Coach Brad Kinser’s take: “Nia is a talented runner who has worked extremely hard to maximize that talent. She helped us win the state championship as a sophomore and was the individual 100 and 200 meter state champion last year as a junior. Her 11.66 in the 100 meters last year is the GAC school record and No. 4 all-time in Gwinnett County. Nia is a first-class young lady, an outstanding student, great team leader and I am looking forward to one more year together.”
