Name: Taylor Aycock
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choices: Emory, Georgia
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Jaelyn Spence
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Vegas” by Doja Cat
Funniest teammate: Berkley Clark
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Tyler Ann Smith
Noteworthy:
• Went 13-7 at No. 1 singles
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Sean Gilbert’s take: "Taylor has been a consistent player and leader for our program over the last three years. She attacks each day with tremendous intensity and cares deeply about being the best player she can be. We are lucky to have Taylor leading our program."
Name: Kayla Bui
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choices: Georgia or Georgia Tech
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Line 1 North Gwinnett
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Around me” by Metro Boomin
Funniest teammate: Trey McCall
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Carmichael
Noteworthy:
• No. 1 singles player for the Hawks
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Tim Schroer’s take: “Kayla's been a great leader both on and off the courts for our program. She's eager to learn, grow, compete and better herself on a daily basis. I've been thrilled to watch her game mature over the last couple of years. She has high expectations for herself as well as her teammates. She brings a high level of intensity and focus to our practices and matches. She is super focused in the classroom as well as on the court.”
Name: Elena Duva
School: Norcross
Class: Junior
College choice: Florida
Favorite pro tennis player: Casper Ruud
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Jenelle Roberts
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce
Funniest teammate: Letty Denham
Favorite teacher: Maria Peña
Noteworthy:
• Unbeaten at No. 1 singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Katherine Yost-Sitaras’ take: “As a new coach to the program, I did not know what to expect when it came to our team’s skill level. Finding out that we have two players on the Super Six for the county is very exciting. I look forward to watching Elena compete and excel this season.”
Name: Jenelle Roberts
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Sophomore
College choices: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Vanderbilt
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Elena Duva
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Heartless” by The Weeknd
Funniest teammate: Vivian Lane
Favorite teacher: Coach C
Noteworthy:
• Went 8-5 at No. 1 singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Mike Corriveau’s take: “It’s a pleasure and privilege to have Jenelle as part of the NGHS program. Her tennis game continues to evolve, as do her leadership skills. She is always calm and collected on and off the courts, and represents our school as a true student-athlete should. She loves the game of tennis, and you see it every time she plays.”
Name: Lauren Tucker
School: Wesleyan
Class: Sophomore
College choices: Different size schools in the South and mid-Atlantic
Favorite pro tennis player: Caroline Wozniacki
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Elena Duva
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Mr. Brightside”
Funniest teammate: Caroline Scott
Favorite teacher: Ms. Galvin
Noteworthy:
• Went 14-5 in singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Jonathan Sykes’ take: “Even though Lauren was only a freshman last year, she immediately added value to the girls varsity team. She played a huge role in our success and was a key player on our state championship team. This year she has already shown signs of growth and we will once again count on her as a leader on the team. She is wise far beyond her years and a fierce competitor on the court. We are lucky to have her at Wesleyan as part of our program.”
Name: Tiffani Vlahova
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choices: Georgia Tech, Duke
Favorite pro tennis player: Madison Keys/Nick Kyrgios
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Jaala Screws
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Wants and Needs” by Drake
Funniest teammate: Lucy Kim
Favorite teacher: Coach Corriveau
Noteworthy:
• Went 9-1 mostly at No. 2 singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Mike Corriveau’s take: “Tiffani has developed so much more than her tennis while in our program. She connects well with her teammates on and off the courts. As a junior, she is one of our team captains. She uses the right blend of common sense, humor and natural tennis abilities to help the team any way she can. A privilege to have Tiff on our team.”
