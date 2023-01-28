Name: Aniyah Collier
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choice: Virginia
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Casey Maddox
Funniest teammate: Abigail Zerm
Favorite pro soccer player: Crystal Dunn is my favorite player. She is extremely versatile and has the ability to get forward but to also come back and defend. She impacts the game on both ends of the field and she has a huge influence on my game.
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Mercurial Super Fly 8 Elite
Favorite teacher: Jennifer Crawford is my favorite teacher who has made an enormous impact on who I am not only as a student but as a person. She has been truly compassionate and extremely supportive throughout my four years of high school.
Dream job: I would like to be an athletic trainer for a professional sports team
Noteworthy:
• Had 26 goals and six assists as a sophomore
• Missed the 2022 season with an injury
Coach Jennifer Crawford’s take: “Aniyah is one the most talented players I have had the honor to coach. She has incredible speed, touch and vision. She is able to create goal scoring opportunities from any position on the field. As a natural defender, Aniyah has remarkable timing and is extremely difficult to beat. Her positive attitude and desire to win are infectious, and she always brings a level of inspiration to her teammates and coaches. Not only is she a force on the soccer field, but she is also an incredible young lady off the field, as well. The combination of her personal character, tenacity and leadership abilities make her the type of player that will achieve extreme success at the collegiate level.”
Name: Blanca Cruz
School: Shiloh
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Aniyah Collier
Funniest teammate: Courtney Owens
Favorite pro soccer player: Javier Hernandez
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike
Favorite teacher: Coach Foster (soccer coach and economics teacher)
Dream job: To play professional soccer
Noteworthy:
• Had 43 goals and 12 assists last season
• First-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection
Coach Abby Foster’s take: “Blanca is a hard-working player who has an impressive ability to finish goals. She is able to play in any offensive position, making her a valuable and versatile asset to our team.”
Name: Abby Graeser
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: University of Alabama Birmingham
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Layla Sirdah
Funniest teammate: Mia Palumbo
Favorite pro soccer player: Julie Ertz
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Mercurial
Favorite teacher: Joshua Skelley
Dream job: Developmental psychologist
Noteworthy:
• Three-year starter at center back
• Helped the Hawks to a state runner-up finish last season
Coach Vince Hayes’ take: "Abby is an absolute rock in the back. She is a strong and physical center back, who has worked intentionally to develop mastery of aerial duals and long range passing. She is focused and team oriented, a terrific leader and selfless. I have seen her in a club game break her nose in a game and snap it back into place rather than sit out. She is just made different."
Name: Taylor Lewin
School: Collins Hill
Class: Junior
College choice: Virginia Tech
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Neely Kerr
Funniest teammate: Kylie Brandt
Favorite pro soccer player: Christen Press
Favorite soccer shoes: Mercurials
Favorite teacher: Mr. Gormally
Dream job: Realtor
Noteworthy:
• Scored 29 goals last season
• First-team all-county selection
Coach Katie McAdams’ take: “Taylor has so much confidence in herself and the skills to back it up. She will go right at defenders and beat them on skill, strength and speed. She has a presence on the field that demands respect. Her potential is exponential and I'm very excited to see what she creates on the field this season.”
Name: Riley Renwick
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Peyton Rhodes of Brookwood
Funniest teammate: Mia Palumbo
Favorite pro soccer player: Andrew Robertson, Premier League player for Liverpool Football Club and captain of the Scottish National Team
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM
Favorite teacher: Mr. Harbin - Anatomy
Dream job: Surgical oncologist
Noteworthy:
• Had two goals and six assists last season
• Helped the Hawks to a state runner-up finish
Coach Vince Hayes’ take: "Riley is one of the most versatile and capable young ladies to ever wear the MC jersey. She is whip smart, fast and technical as any player on the field. Her athleticism and left foot were game-changers for us on multiple occasions as well. Last year she overcame injury to play left back, left center back, holding mid, attacking mid and forward and was effective in all positions. Not many players can do that and we are lucky to have her back in for this year."
Name: Peyton Rhodes
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choice: Illinois
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Aniyah Collier
Funniest teammate: Jasmine Cardenas
Favorite pro soccer player: Julie Ertz
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Zoom Superfly
Favorite teacher: Dr. Dramis
Dream job: Create my own business
Noteworthy:
• Region 4-AAAAAAA Goalkeeper of the Year last season
• Posted 14 shutouts and had a 0.47 goals-against average
Coach Michael Tolmich’s take: “We are very blessed to have Peyton as a Brookwood Broncos for the next two years. She is a great leader and goalkeeper, but she is an even better person. Peyton makes everyone she comes in contact with a better person.”
