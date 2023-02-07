Name: Triniti Cassidy
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
College choice: Belmont Abbey College
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Tory Seaton, GAC
Funniest teammate: Janiyah Hanna
Favorite teachers: Mrs. Hanely and Mrs. Gayle
Dream job: Director of sports marketing and management for the NFL
Noteworthy:
Had 107 goals and 27 assists last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Dawn Thomas’ take: “Triniti is a phenom both off and on the field. My players are required to be student-athletes. Triniti has maintained a 4.14 GPA and has taken seven AP classes while working a part-time job. She holds several leadership positions in the school as well as on the team as captain of new player development. On the field, her lax IQ, speed, defensive skills and ability to shoot in any space has elevated her to an elite level. I am expecting great things from her again this season.”
Name: Alyssa Lewis
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Position: Attack
College choices: University of Georgia, Georgia College
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Triniti Cassidy
Funniest teammate: Katheryn Wilson
Favorite teacher: Calli Star
Dream job: Clinical psychologist
Noteworthy:
Had 37 goals, 17 assists, 15 groundballs and 12 caused turnovers last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Gina White’s take: “Not only has Alyssa been a four-year starter for our program, but she is a strong leader on and off the field. She was our leader in assists last season, which speaks to the type of teammate she truly is. Her knowledge of the game and her ability to run plays and direct the offense is only a small part of what she brings to the team. Alyssa brings laughter to the team, and it is impossible not to smile when she is around.”
Name: Skylar Mullin
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
Position: Defense
College choice: Catawba College
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Lexi Tinker
Funniest teammate: Erin Martin
Favorite teacher: Cory Orlowski
Dream job: Occupational therapist
Noteworthy:
Defensive standout had 13 caused turnovers, 20 groundballs, two goals and an assist last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Joe Pepitone’s take: “Sky is a true athlete and learns quickly to excel. She is tenacious on defense and an asset especially on the clear in transition to offense. She is a complete threat on the field both being able to find the back of the cage on offense and keeping opponents at bay on defense. She has terrific game sense, a high lacrosse IQ and a never surrender attitude.”
Name: Alexis Scoggins
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield/draw specialist
College choice: Georgia State University Honors College
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Tory Seaton, GAC
Funniest teammate: Damilola Kasumu
Favorite teacher: Coach (Howard) Martin
Dream job: Public health
Noteworthy:
Had 39 goals, 10 assists and 54 draw controls last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Dawn Thomas’ take: “Alexis is an incredibly versatile player. She controls most of the draws, plays midfielder, attack and defense — she’ll play goalie if I let her. Her athleticism coupled with her height has allowed her to exhibit stellar performances on the draw circle. Last season, she broke our school record with 208 draw controls. Academically, she is a powerhouse as well. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is a member of five honor societies, has taken three AP courses while working part-time and playing year-round. I’m anticipating for this to be her best season yet.”
Name: Lexi Tinker
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
Position: Attack
College choice: Kennesaw State
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Eva Garabadian
Funniest teammate: Alyssa Lewis
Favorite teacher: Calli Star
Dream job: Crime Scene Investigator
Noteworthy:
Had 66 goals, 17 assists, 17 groundballs, 16 draw controls and nine caused turnovers last season
2022 Gwinnett Lacrosse League Attack Player of the Year and Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year
Coach Gina White’s take: “Lexi is an extremely talented lacrosse player who has been a three-year starter on our varsity team. She brings flair to the team and makes everything she does look effortless; she is an amazing player to watch. Not only was she our team’s leading goal scorer last season but her knowledge of the game is extensive, so we look forward to seeing what she will accomplish this season.”
Name: Kendall Wilson
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
Position: Defense
College choice: Campbell University
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Triniti Cassidy
Funniest teammate: Alyssa Lewis
Favorite teacher: Amy Carmichael
Dream job: Civil engineer
Noteworthy:
Anchor of the Hawks’ defense had four goals, three assists, 18 groundballs, 19 caused turnovers
First-team all-county selection
Coach Gina White’s take: “Kendall Wilson is a three-sport varsity athlete and has been a three-year varsity starter on the lacrosse team. She is a great defensive player, and she led our team in caused turnovers last season. Her lax IQ is high, and she adjusts quickly to all challenges. Kendall is a true joy to coach and an exciting player to watch.”
