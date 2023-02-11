Name: Paige Greco
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Abigail Hager, North Gwinnett
Favorite golf course: UGA Golf Course
Least favorite golf course: Any golf course after the greens have been aerated
Golf course I would most like to play: TPC Scottsdale
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Morrow-Gonzalez
Dream job: Novelist
Noteworthy:
Tied for 22nd at state last season with rounds of 85 and 91
All-county selection
Coach Travis Billings’ take: “Paige is everything you want in a leader, she is encouraging, accountable, positive, hard-working and high energy. Her hard work goes unnoticed, her ability to lock in on the golf course is fun to watch as a coach. She knows the expectations this year for her are high, but she does a great job of taking care of the small things that make her game one of the best in the region, let alone the state. We’re excited to see how she performs this season after qualifying for state last year as an individual.”
Name: Sarina Hameed
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choice: University of Michigan
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Ella Sada from Mill Creek
Favorite golf course: TPC Sugarloaf
Least favorite golf course: Wherever it is raining
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Mr. McAuliffe
Dream job: UI designer
Noteworthy:
Finished 36th at state last season
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “Sarina is a leader on our team with her attitude and enthusiasm. Her charisma and positivity have set the tone for out entire team throughout the season. She is always willing to help others improve their game and is the first person to lend a hand to a teammate in need.”
Name: Tatum Hendrickson
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Southern
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Paige Greco, Brookwood
Favorite golf course: River Club
Least favorite golf course: Sunset Country Club
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Barrett
Dream job: Entrepreneur
Noteworthy:
Finished 20th in Class AAAAAAA last season with rounds of 88 and 84
All-county selection
Coach Justin Bacile’s take: “Tatum is the most experienced member in our program, and has been a vital part of consecutive state tournament appearances. We will definitely lean on her leadership and competitive nature to help us reach our team goals this season.”
Name: Elizabeth Hodges
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
College choices: Wake Forest, North Carolina
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Connor Carroll
Favorite golf course: The Oconee Course
Least favorite golf course: Hamilton Mill
Golf course I would most like to play: Pebble Beach
Favorite teacher: Mr. Zimmerman
Dream job: Attorney
Noteworthy:
Finished 19th at state last season
All-county selection
Coach Cameron Alexander’s take: “When it comes to golf, Elizabeth is a natural, but she has never let that carry her. She is dedicated and one of the hardest workers that I know. You can constantly find her on the course refining her game and working on her mental toughness. She’s level-headed, encouraging and supportive — and she can absolutely crush a golf ball. She’s a dream to coach, and I’m incredibly proud of the golfer and young woman that she has become.”
Name: Lindsey Pak
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Hailey Han
Favorite golf course: Laurel Springs Golf Club
Least favorite golf course: Chapel Hill Golf Club
Golf course I would most like to play: Payne’s Valley
Favorite teacher: Tanya Downs
Dream job: Veterinarian
Noteworthy:
Tied for 12th at state after shooting 83 and 77; shot 82 at sectionals and area
All-county selection
Coach Bill McAuliffe’s take: “She has a quiet confidence about her. She maintains an unreal composure on the course. From her body language, you would not know if she was 5-over or 5-under. She just has that calm and focus that the great golfers possess. Each and every day she led by example at practices, matches and tournaments, all before starting her junior year with Peachtree Ridge’s golf team. Without hyperbole, Lindsey Pak has a professional future in golf if that is the route she wants to take.”
Name: Hailey Park
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choices: NYU or Emory University
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Lindsey Pak, Peachtree Ridge
Favorite golf course: The Landings Course — Reynolds Lake Oconee
Least favorite golf course: Sunset Country Club
Golf course I would most like to play: Mauna Kea Golf Course
Favorite teacher: Ms. Johnston
Dream job: Sports attorney
Noteworthy:
27th at state last season with rounds of 89 and 92; shot 85 at area
All-county selection
Coach Justin Bacile’s take: “Hailey’s presence in our golf program can’t be understated. Hailey’s positive attitude and fun-loving demeanor is a strength, and her golf performance now has her competing in tournament lineups for us on a regular basis.”
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying science jobs in Atlanta
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.