Name: Jeremiah Colbert
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choice: Michigan
Favorite event: I don’t have a favorite event but it is between the 100, 200 and 4 x 100
Least favorite event: 800
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Tyson Sanford
Favorite teacher: Coach Sessions
Dream job: NFL
Noteworthy:
Fourth at state in the 200 and fifth at state in the 100 last season
Region champion in the 100, and county champion in the 100, as well as county runner-up in the 200
Coach Anthony Sessions’ take: “Jeremiah is a special talent. He works extremely hard on his craft, and he’s positioned himself as one of the top runners in the state if not the country. Obviously, the expectations are high for him this year and if anyone can handle it it’s going to be Jeremiah. His ability and willingness to compete — no matter the stage or setting — is what separates him from most athletes. We are proud and excited to see how much he improves this year.”
Name: Joshua Crum
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choices: South Florida, Arkansas State
Favorite event: 200
Least favorite event: 400
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Eli Jenkins, Parkview
Favorite teacher: Mr. Winzeler
Dream job: Computer engineer
Noteworthy:
State champion in the 300 hurdles and state runner-up in the 110 hurdles last season
Region champion in 300 hurdles
Coach Murry Bell’s take: “Josh is a very quiet, reserved athlete that is a tremendous competitor. He does not say very much but works extremely hard at this events. He worked very hard in the offseason and I can’t wait to see how he runs this year.”
Name: Chance Jones
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Favorite event: 800
Least favorite event: 3,200
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Luke Kalarickal
Favorite teacher: Coach Landis
Dream job: NFL kickoff returner
Noteworthy:
State champion in the 800 last season
Region and county champion in the 800
Coach Matt King’s take: “Chance is awesome to work with as he works very hard to always improve. Last track season he really broke out as we focused on the 800 with him running a PR and winning the last race of the year. He has worked very hard this winter. I am looking forward to seeing how fast he runs this season and will greatly miss his humor next year.”
Name: Luke Kalarickal
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia
Favorite event: 1,600-meter run
Least favorite event: 3,200-meter run and 4 x 400 relay
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Marc Petrucci
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jody Gross
Dream job: Orthopedic surgeon
Noteworthy:
Fifth at state in the 3,200 and county runner-up in the 1,600 last season
Gwinnett County and Region 8-AAAAAAA cross country champion
Coach Will Shelton’s take: “Luke is our seasoned veteran on the distance side. He has a tremendous work ethic with the talent to back it up. We are looking for great things from him this season.”
Name: Jaiden Patterson
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided, lots of different options, waiting for the right one
Favorite event: 200
Least favorite event: 800
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Bryce Pearson
Favorite teacher: Ms. Maroto
Dream job: Professional athlete
Noteworthy:
Fourth at state in the 400 last season
Region champion in 200 and 400, and county champion in 400
Coach Will Shelton’s take: “Jaiden is a hard-working sprints specialist. He has one of the best competitive spirits I have seen and is willing to lay it all our for his team.”
Name: Bryce Southerland
School: Shiloh
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Favorite event: 110 hurdles
Least favorite event: 4 x 4
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team is: Chloe Perryman
Favorite teacher: Ms. Foster
Dream job: Surgical tech first assistant
Noteworthy:
State runner-up in the 110 hurdles last season
Gwinnett County champion in 110 hurdles with meet-record time of 14.05 seconds
Coach Devin Jones’ take: “Bryce finished in second place last year at state and this has fueled his fire and purpose for this year. He has so much untapped potential and as his focus and understanding of his race mechanics improves, I know the sky is the limit. We are looking for big things for him this year and expect him to make a big impact in multiple events.”
