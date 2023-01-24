Name: Grayson Balloon
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choices: Florida, Texas or N.C. State
Favorite pro tennis player: Ben Shelton
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Jason Kim
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Hall of Fame”
Funniest teammate: Daniel Lim
Favorite teacher: Mr. Young
Noteworthy:
• Posted 12 wins at No. 1 singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Jonathan Sykes’ take: “Grayson has been a leader on and off the court ever since his freshman year. The last two seasons he has led our team from the No. 1 singles position and only lost a couple matches to the best players in state. His work ethic and competitive drive are second to none and the other guys on the team look up to him because of it. With this year being his senior year, we are going to count on his leadership and experience more than ever as we try and win back to back state titles. I know that he is up to the task and excited about finishing off his high school career on a high note.”
Name: Drew Duva
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Southern
Favorite pro tennis player: Andy Murray
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Grayson Balloon, Wesleyan
Song that gets me ready for a match: None
Funniest teammate: Peter Craig
Favorite teacher: Mr. Heilman
Noteworthy:
• Went 12-2 last season and went unbeaten in region play
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Katherine Yost-Sitaras’ take: “As a new coach to the program, I did not know what to expect when it came to our team’s skill level. Finding out that we have two players on the Super Six for the county is very exciting. I look forward to watching Drew compete and excel this season.”
Name: David Hronek
School: Parkview
Class: Junior
College choices: Georgia, Florida State
Favorite pro tennis players: Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Rishi Krashnamurthy
Song that gets me ready for a match: Freestyle Lil Baby
Funniest teammate: Ethan Mir
Favorite teacher: Jennifer Newton
Noteworthy:
• Went 19-0 and lost eight total games last season, earning Daily Post Player of the Year honors
• Had a 21-1 record as a freshman
Coach Doug Bowie’s take: “David is a tall, strong player with a huge serve and a big forehand. He is a player who likes to take the first strike. He’s a hard-working player with a great attitude on and off the court. He’s a team captain with great leadership skills and is always there for his fellow teammate. Just talking to David, you would never know how amazing he is until you see him step on the court because he is so humble. Last season, David went undefeated in all his matches.”
Name: Alex So
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
College choices: Stanford, University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon
Favorite pro tennis player: Carlos Alcaraz
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Jose Dugo
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons
Funniest teammate: Tom Kim
Favorite teacher: Wellmaker
Noteworthy:
• Went 15-0 in singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Callie Fernandez’s take: “Alex is a very talented and humble player. Alex has a quiet yet competitive demeanor, all the while displaying great sportsmanship towards his opponents. His team-first attitude is always appreciated by both his teammates and coaches. It has been amazing seeing Alex's game progress over these past couple years, taking his game to a new level year after year, and we are excited to see what is next.”
Name: James Troutt
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Clemson, North Georgia
Favorite pro tennis player: Nick Kyrgios
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: David Hronek
Song that gets me ready for a match: Nothing specific, whatever my top song is at the moment
Funniest teammate: Brent Sherman
Favorite teacher: Mrs. MacAdam
Noteworthy:
• Went 17-3 in singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Sean Gilbert’s take: "James has had a great career at Buford. He has been a steady performer and produced some outstanding results. We could not have asked for much more of a player in our program. I am excited to see him take the next step in improving his game as well as leading us this year as a senior."
Name: Richard Zhou
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Favorite pro tennis player: Nick Kyrgios
Best Gwinnett tennis player not on my team is: Nathan Kim
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Hot” by Gunna, Travis Scott and Young Thug
Funniest teammate: Chris Park
Favorite teachers: Coach Shuler and Mr. Metrio
Noteworthy:
• Went 9-1 in singles last season
• Earned all-county honors
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Richard is an excellent leader and hard worker on and off the court. He always plays with a ton of passion. He cares deeply about this team and the sport and is the type of player as a coach who I can always count on to bring his best to the team.”
