Name: Victor Aguilar
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Georgia State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Ervin Alic
Funniest teammate: Jamiah Burdine
Favorite pro soccer player: Ronaldinho
Favorite soccer shoes: Adidas X Series
Favorite teacher: Kelsey Gantz
Dream job: Orthopedic
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county and all-region selection at defender last season
• Two-time team captain
Coach Adel Mohsen’s take: “Arun is a four-year varsity starter for Brookwood varsity team. He has been voted the past three years as team captain. Arun is a fantastic student and leads by example. He has been an all-region select the past three seasons and has been one of the best defenders in the state. He has incredible closing speed and great leadership out of the back. It has been awesome for me to coach him these past few years and he will be surely missed by me and his teammates.”
Name: Dillon Bennett
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Southern Wesleyan
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Julian Moran of St. Pius
Funniest teammate: Carlos Garcia
Favorite pro soccer player: Heung Min Son
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Air Zoom
Favorite teachers: Allen Murphy and Jon Aldrich
Dream job: Pro team social media admin
Noteworthy:
• Had 16 assists last season and 14 assists as a sophomore
• His 37 career assists are eight away from the Parkview record
Coach Danny Klinect’s take: "Dillon has been a regular starter for us since he was a sophomore. He possesses so many intangibles that you cannot coach; he has pace, he's good in the air, he's an extremely physical No. 9, and he's good with both feet. He's a very adaptable player as well and can play defender if needed. He has also earned All-State and All-Region honors and earning Super Six has been a goal of his for three years and Southern Wesleyan University is getting a good one."
Name: Barzee Blama
School: Archer
Class: Senior
College choice: Mercer
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Carlos Garcia
Funniest teammate: Belmin Omeragic
Favorite pro soccer player: Rafael Leao
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite
Favorite teacher: Ms. Haddox
Dream job: Physical therapist
Noteworthy:
• Led the Tigers with 14 goals and nine assists last season
• First-team all-county and all-region selection
Coach Allan Rakowiecki’s take: "Barzee has been an integral part of Archer's soccer team since joining his sophomore year. Whether Barzee is playing as a striker or a midfielder, his skill and pace on the ball make him a difficult player to defend against. The past two seasons, Barzee has led the team in goals and assists, so everyone at Archer is excited to see what Barzee contributes this season and going forward at Mercer. Even off the pitch, Barzee is a leader on the team by encouraging his teammates, and raising the standard of all those around him."
Name: Carlos Garcia
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Adrian Lopez
Funniest teammate: Dillon Bennett
Favorite pro soccer player: Javier Hernandez
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15
Favorite teacher: Ms. Sinclair
Dream job: Physical therapist
Noteworthy:
• Had six goals and nine assists last season
• Earned all-state honors
Coach Danny Klinect’s take: "Carlos has been on varsity since he was a freshman and has earned just about every honor you can as a high school soccer player. He's been named all-state twice, GDP All-County twice, Region Midfielder of the Year and First-Team All-Region three times. Carlos has an amazing skill set and has a very high soccer IQ. What amazes me most about him is how calm he is on the ball. He's your prototypical No. 6 on the field, which is a reason Georgia State University awaits after high school."
Name: Adrian Lopez
School: Berkmar
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia State
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: Parkview’s Carlos Garcia
Funniest teammate: Angel Iribe
Favorite pro soccer player: Messi
Favorite soccer shoes: Nike Mercurial
Favorite teacher: Coach Reynaud
Dream job: Immigration lawyer
Noteworthy:
• Had four goals and team leader in assists last season as center midfielder
• Varsity starter since freshman year with multiple Division I offers
Coach Alex Reynaud’s take: “Adrian is an incredible player and athlete. His competitiveness and passion help push our team towards success. As a player, his technical ability, vision and knowledge of the game is what separates him from the rest of his peers. As a student, Adrian has always succeeded and takes his studies very seriously. He is a well-rounded young man, and the sky is the limit for what he will accomplish once he graduates.”
Name: Roman Reynolds
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Samford, Auburn, Georgia College and a few others
Best Gwinnett soccer player not on my team is: I’m not sure
Funniest teammate: Carlos Lopez
Favorite pro soccer player: Erling Haaland
Favorite soccer shoes: Adidas Predator Edge +
Favorite teacher: Mr. Pridgen
Dream job: Salesman or businessman
Noteworthy:
• Led the Wolves with 25 goals last season
• First-team all-region selection
Coach Guillermo Vallejo’s take: “Roman led the Wolves in goals scored last season, converting opportunities with incredible precision and at a high rate. His passion for the game, his determination in the attacking third and his striking power and accuracy will be vital to Wesleyan’s ability to generate offense and win games this season.”
