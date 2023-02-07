Name: Matt Blanton
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
Position: Defense
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Buford’s Evan Leonardo
Funniest teammate: Jackson Murphy
Favorite teacher: Dawson Zimmerman
Dream job: Architect
Noteworthy:
Lockdown defender had 43 groundballs, 27 caused turnovers last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Connor Breslin’s take: “Matt is the student-athlete that we sometimes worry doesn’t exist anymore. He is always willing to put his teammates first, there is no task that is beneath him and his work ethic is outstanding. He will carry the heavy burden of matching up with each of our opponents’ best attackman this season and we are excited to see Matt rise to each challenge. In addition to his on-field abilities, Matt is a standout in the classroom where he carries a 4.2 GPA. He is looking to continue his career at the collegiate level; any school that lands him will be grateful they did.”
Name: James Canipe
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
College choice: Harvard
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Brayden Williams, Mill Creek goalie
Funniest teammate: Hunter Bryant
Favorite teacher: Dr. Denton, English
Dream job: Launch a startup business
Noteworthy:
First-team all-county selection in 2021
Led Spartans with 40 goals
Coach Newton Babb’s take: “James is a well-rounded player both on the field and in the classroom. The young man is brilliant with a 4.1 GPA. It has been a blessing getting to know him since Day 1. I first met James during my interview process with Greater Atlanta Christian School. He has a smile that lights up a room. His compassion for others to succeed is contagious. James is selfless to no end. First one to practice and last one to leave type of leader. It was an honor to name James a captain this year. We spent time over the summer to lay to ground work for our culture and my vision for GAC. I also got to see him play this summer in Maryland and Delaware. Any coach in any sport would want James in their program. I really wanted to mention that all first; his character is resilient. Speaking for his lacrosse skills, his ability to create scoring opportunities is exciting to watch. His size, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, helps favorably with his ability to play at such a high level. He backs this up with smooth footwork, speed and a precise stick. James can shoot the lights out, but his accuracy, timing of his shots and finishing separate him from other players. James is a crafty scorer and I am excited to be alongside with him in his final season here at GAC. Coach Gerry Byrne and Harvard men’s lacrosse are getting exactly what they are looking with James Canipe next fall.”
Name: Korbin Clack
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
College choice: Georgia Southern
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Lawson Jones
Funniest teammate: Jameson Hynds
Favorite teacher: Ms. Godwin
Dream job: Chiropractor
Noteworthy:
Valuable player has worked at every position but goalie for the Wolves
Varsity starter since his freshman season
Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Korbin has been one of the most versatile team players for us since his freshman year. He has played faced off when needed and helped us win an area championship last year by doing so. He plays offense and defense at a high level. We feel confident having him defend anyone, and is usually assigned the other team’s top midfielder. He is always willing to fill whatever role and do the ‘dirty work’ that we need to make us successful and does it at a high level regardless of whether stats are involved or not. He has been a key to our success since his freshman year. Korbin’s leadership will go a long way in determining our success this year.”
Name: Evan Leonardo
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Position: Attack
College choice: High Point University
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: James Canipe, GAC
Funniest teammate: Jaydon Franklin
Favorite teacher: Ms. Lopez
Dream job: ESPN reporter
Noteworthy:
Had 42 goals and 38 assists last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Evan is our party starter, or initiator, on offense. He typically draws the most attention from the other team’s defense and when not scoring he is setting up others to score. He is a dynamic dodger with great change of direction and is an elite shooter with both hands. He is nearly impossible to defend without a double team. Evan is a tough competitor and has taken a lot of offensive responsibility since he was a freshman.”
Name: Matthew Scruggs
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Position: Midfield
College choices: Queens, Mount Saint Mary’s, Palm Beach Atlantic, Anderson
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Harrison Voelzke, GAC
Funniest teammate: Matthew Canavan
Favorite teacher: Jennifer Lopez
Dream job: Commercial real estate/boat and RV storage
Noteworthy:
Had 36 goals, 8 assists and 25 groundballs last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Kevin Peek’s take: “Matthew has scored a lot of big goals for us the last two years. He is a high IQ shooter and rarely takes a bad shot. He has developed his dodging and shooting to the point that it is very difficult for one guy to defend him, and he can get his shot off even when he looks covered. With his speed and IQ, he is a threat to score or assist any time he touches the ball. He is also developing his leadership skills which will benefit us in the future.”
Name: Brayden Williams
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
College choice: Lenoir-Rhyne University
Best Gwinnett lacrosse player not on my team is: Matthew Canavan
Funniest teammate: Dakota White
Favorite teachers: Mrs. McCoy and Mrs. Larence
Dream job: Own by own business
Noteworthy:
Sported a .600 save percentage last season
First-team all-county selection
Coach Alan Tallman’s take: “Brayden is a four-year starter and the best goalie to come through our program. Thus, we have very high expectations for him and ask a lot from him as a defensive and team leader. The ability to make saves is something Brayden takes tremendous pride in and we’re incredibly grateful for, but what’s more important and impressive has been his development as an on-field general who can help keep our defense operating as a cohesive unit. Brayden’s lacrosse IQ and understanding of what we’re trying to do on the defensive end is what truly sets him apart. Furthermore, he’s been an outstanding mentor and teacher to Carson Carroll, a younger goalie we’re excited about. I’m thrilled to see Brayden’s continued growth this season and will certainly miss him between the pipes.”
Recommended for you
In all cultures, food is a way to connect with others when it is shared. The meal is a staple feature that encourages understanding, cooperation and togetherness. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College diversity dinners
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.