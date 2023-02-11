Name: Chris Chung
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Richard Yang
Favorite golf course: Atlanta Athletic Club
Least favorite golf course: Trophy Club
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Meghan Primm
Dream job: Electrical/mechanical engineering
Noteworthy:
Shot 72 at area and had 75.4 stroke average last season
No. 1 golfer for the Hawks in 2022
Coach Jeremy York’s take: “I have known Chris since he was a young kid, and he has always been tremendously respectful and hard-working. He’s also an exceptional student who takes multiple AP classes which naturally takes up a lot of his free time. So, the fact that he has developed such a high-level golf game is all the more impressive.”
Name: Rohan Gopaldas
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choice: Harvard
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Thomas Reid
Favorite golf course: East Lake
Least favorite golf course: Harbor Club, Lake Oconee
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Buren Russell
Dream job: Stock broker
Noteworthy:
Was 22nd at state with round of 78 and 74 last season; shot 77 at area
All-county selection
Coach Bryan Sellers’ take: “Rohan is a special mix of talent and hard work. He is a competitor on the golf course and in the classroom. He makes everyone around him strive to be better and I’m lucky to be his coach.”
Name: Joshua Hemans
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Richard Yang
Favorite golf course: TPC Sugarloaf
Least favorite golf course: Apalachee
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Coach Skelley
Dream job: Entrepreneur
Noteworthy:
Tied for 29th at state last season with rounds of 77 and 79; shot 76 at area
All-county selection
Coach Jeremy York’s take: “Josh is a great student-athlete that has truly bought into the team concept of golf. Most times he is more concerned and happier with seeing the success of his teammates over the success of himself. When a teammate shoots a good score, he is the first to celebrate that score with them. Putting others first is something Josh does on a daily basis. He has a great personality and is well liked and respected by his teammates and coaches. Josh plays most of his golf from the center of the fairway as he is very straight off the tee and putts it extremely well.”
Name: Alex Holcomb
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
College choice: Wake Forest
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Drew Linnehan
Favorite golf course: Kapalua
Least favorite golf course: Heritage Golf Links
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Deborah Brown
Dream job: Golf pro
Noteworthy:
Tied for 31st at state last season with rounds of 78 and 79; shot 77 at area
All-county selection
Coach Andy Free’s take: “Alex is a true tournament player and makes the most out of any type of conditions we face. I can always count on him to post a score that will help our team be successful. His resiliency and determination are traits that we desire for all of our golfers.”
Name: Hunter Phillips
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choices: Tennessee, Georgia
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: My dad, Donny Phillips
Favorite golf course: Wade Hampton Golf Club
Least favorite golf course: Royal Lakes
Golf course I would most like to play: Peachtree Golf Club
Favorite teacher: Ms. Morris
Dream job: Professional sports bettor
Noteworthy:
Tied for 24th at state last season with rounds of 76 and 78; shot 75 at area to earn all-county honors
Shot 2-under 70 at state junior tournament
Coach Wes Parker’s take: “Hunter has been such a tremendous asset to our golf program since joining us his 10th grade year. He has been a core player in multiple team tournament victories, school records and the emergence of our team in state competitions. He has so many tools that he brings to our program: his work ethic, demeanor, mental toughness and his love of being part of a team. We look forward to another great season with him and know he will be an exceptional leader of our team during his senior year.”
Name: Andy Scott
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
College choice: Alabama
Best golfer in Gwinnett not on my team: Richard Yang
Favorite golf course: Pine Needles
Least favorite golf course: Fairways of Canton Golf Club
Golf course I would most like to play: Augusta National
Favorite teacher: Dr. Adonnis Jules
Dream job: Golf club designer
Noteworthy:
Tied for eighth at state last season with rounds of 77 and 73; shot 79 at area
All-county selection
Coach Andy Free’s take: “Andy led our team in scoring last season, and he is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen. He has always been one of our better golfers, but last year he found a way to score even when his swing was not working for him. Andy plans to serve on a school mission trip this Spring Break in Kentucky. We are very blessed to have this young man on our team.”
