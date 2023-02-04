Name: Colin Houck
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop/pitcher
College choice: Mississippi State
Favorite MLB player: Ozzie Albies
Favorite visiting field to play: Dave Hunter Complex, Brookwood
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Preston Bonn
Funniest teammate: Caleb Brown
Favorite teacher: David Reynolds
Dream job: Professional baseball player
Noteworthy:
• Hit .412 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 10 doubles and 43 runs last season
• Also was a prospect in football as a quarterback after throwing for 6,284 yards and 66 touchdowns in his career
Coach Chan Brown’s take: “Colin is a four-year starter for the Parkview baseball program. Colin has gotten better and better each year on the field. On the field, Colin is a dynamic player that has power, speed and very good game instincts. Off the field, Colin has really grown and matured into a great leader for us. Colin has shown what a great athlete he is by being a star quarterback for our football team and now being a projected first-round draft pick this summer in the baseball draft. Colin has definitely left a legacy at Parkview High School. That legacy has a shot to even grown bigger this spring and summer.”
Name: Garrett Lambert
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher/first base
College choice: Mercer
Favorite MLB player: Jacob deGrom
Favorite visiting field to play: Brookwood
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Jackson Barberi
Funniest teammate: Mason Watler
Favorite teacher: Ms. Hayden
Dream job: Professional baseball player
Noteworthy:
• Hit .371 with four home runs, 32 RBIs, eight doubles and 15 runs last season
• As a pitcher, went 8-3 with a 1.36 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings
Coach Chan Brown’s take: “Garrett Lambert is known as one of the most dominating arms in high school baseball in the state of Georgia. Garrett Lambert had an unbelievable year in the 2022 season, and he looks to just get better this year. Garrett is also one of our best hitters on the team. Lambert is a lead by example type of player. The young kids can learn a lot by just watching Garrett go about his business on a daily basis. Garrett has a chance to pitch in the game of baseball for a long time coming. He has a chance to make an early impact as a freshman next year at Mercer.”
Name: Parker Marlatt
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher/infielder
College choice: South Carolina
Favorite MLB player: Spencer Strider
Favorite visiting field to play: North Hall
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Colin Houck
Funniest teammate: Chase Arnow
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Dawn Lyon
Dream job: Playing in the MLB or being a pilot
Noteworthy:
• Went 5-3 with a 1.91 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings last season
• First-team all-county and all-region selection
Coach Jonathan Wyman’s take: “Parker is a phenomenal athlete… tons of power, way above average strength, a high baseball IQ, an electric fastball in the low-mid 90s and a filthy curveball. As if that wasn’t enough to separate him from most of the high school baseball players, Parker is a phenomenal young man. He is a leader on the field and off. He is an extension of the coaching staff, which is an incredible blessing to have. On top of all that, Parker has a work ethic that is second to none. He knows what it takes to reach his goals, and he’ll stop at nothing to make his dreams a reality. Parker is a special human being. He has already accomplished so much, but he’s never satisfied. It is exciting to see what God has done in and through him already. I can’t wait to see the plans that He has for his future.”
Name: Tyshon Patty
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher/shortstop
College choice: Jackson State
Favorite MLB player: Mookie Betts
Favorite visiting field to play: Buford
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Colin Houck
Funniest teammate: Jackson Smith
Favorite teacher: Mr. Chris Alexander
Dream job: Physical therapist
Noteworthy:
• Went 2-1 with two saves, a 1.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings last season
• Hit .327 with five home runs, 31 RBIs, nine doubles and 24 runs
Coach Jason Johnson’s take: “Tyshon has an amazing combination of power and finesse, both on the mound and at the plate, and continues to establish himself as one of the more dominant players in the state of Georgia. Not only is he an outstanding player, but he has also shown how clutch he is, delivering as both a pitcher and hitter on some of the biggest stages and in some of the biggest moments.”
Name: Landon Stripling
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Position: Second base/left field/right field/pitcher/first base
College choice: Texas Tech
Favorite MLB players: Jason Heyward, Juan Soto
Favorite visiting field to play: North Gwinnett
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Jackson Barberi
Funniest teammate: Mason Watler
Favorite teacher: Ms. Hayden
Dream job: Professional baseball player
Noteworthy:
• Went 9-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 81 strikeouts to nine walks in 59 2/3 innings last season
• Hit .433 with six home runs, 33 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and 29 runs
Coach Chan Brown’s take: “Landon Stripling is the ultimate baseball player. Landon is just a plain gamer. Landon has come up big for us for the last two years no matter if it was on the mound winning a state championship or getting a clutch hit during the 2022 season. Landon is a kid that just goes about his business quietly, but on the way, he has become a huge leader for our program. Landon is a great player, but a better person. Landon Stripling represents a lot of great qualities that we expect at Parkview baseball. Texas Tech or the team that drafts him will be getting a good one.”
Name: Ford Thompson
School: Parkview
Class: Junior
Position: Pitcher
College choice: Georgia
Favorite MLB player: James Karinchak
Favorite visiting field to play: Buford
Best Gwinnett baseball player not on my team is: Jackson Barberi
Funniest teammate: Mason Watler
Favorite teacher: Krista Cross
Dream job: Professional baseball player
Noteworthy:
• Went 6-3 with a 1.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 48 innings last season
• Region 4-AAAAAAA Pitcher of the Year and all-county selection
Coach Chan Brown’s take: “Ford Thompson is known as one of the best left-handed pitchers in the country in the 2024 class. Ford was and is continued to be thrown in some of the biggest games we play here at Parkview. Ford continues to grow and mature into a very good arm for us at Parkview. Ford had the honor of pitching for the 18U Team USA team this past fall. I believe that Ford will take that experience and along with maturing as a young man to make him one of the best arms in the state of Georgia and the nation by the end of this season. We are looking forward to watching Ford take the next step as a pitcher for us and hopefully win a lot of games along the way.”
