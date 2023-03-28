Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships
Saturday, March 25/Monday, March 27
At Peachtree Ridge High School
(Race distances in meters)
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Brookwood, 97.5
2. Archer, 92.5
3. Buford, 80
4. Peachtree Ridge, 78.5
5. Dacula, 72
6. Mill Creek, 49.5
7. Grayson, 35
7. North Gwinnett, 35
9. Parkview, 31.5
10. Hebron Christian, 24
11. Shiloh, 21
12. Greater Atlanta Christian, 18
13. Lanier, 16
14. Norcross, 14
14. Providence Christian, 14
16. South Gwinnett, 11
17. Discovery, 6
18. Seckinger, 3
19. Mountain View, 2
20. Central Gwinnett, 1
21. Collins Hill, 0.5
100
1. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 11.90
2. Kyndall Sessom, Archer, 12.02
3. Samiya Wayne, Archer, 12.02
4. Ne’Yonnah Davis, South Gwinnett, 12.31
5. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 12.41
6. Elozino Isoje, Peachtree Ridge, 12.46
7. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 12.50
8. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 12.53
100 hurdles
1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 13.71
2. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 14.60
3. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 14.64
4. Jordan Fort, Shiloh, 14.96
5. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 15.07
6. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 15.48
7. Mayah Thompson, Shiloh, 15.53
8. Tickia Sutton, Discovery, 16.51
3,200
1. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 11:11.41
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 11:35.89
3. Emily Cragin, Archer, 11:38.14
4. Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, 11:39.10
5. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 11:39.10
6. Aubrey Bailey, Parkview, 12:03.72
7. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 12:06.41
8. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 12:07.83
400 relay
1. Archer, 46.46 (Princess Okoye, Tanii O’Gwin, Samiya Wayne, Kyndall Sessom)
2. Buford, 47.52
3. Greater Atlanta Christian, 47.64
4. Mill Creek, 48.86
5. North Gwinnett, 48.89
6. Seckinger, 49.82
7. Dacula, 49.84
8. Grayson, 49.95
400
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 53.79#
2. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 54.93
3. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 57.05
4. Alexis Wright, Lanier, 57.63
5. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 57.75
6. Savannah Lee, Peachtree Ridge, 58.73
7. Kyla Ramey, South Gwinnett, 58.74
8. Devyn Lambert, Archer, 59.04
300 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 43.50
2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 44.68
3. Jordan Fort, Shiloh, 45.80
4. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 46.26
5. Sydney Patterson, Archer, 46.84
6. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 47.19
7. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 47.68
8. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 48.41
800
1. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:15.78
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:16.36
3. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:19.80
4. Bree Brooks, Archer, 2:22.08
5. Sessen Mehari, Parkview, 2:23.97
6. Elkin Regina, Norcross, 2:24.24
7. Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, 2:24.36
8. Elliann McIntosh, Central Gwinnett, 2:26.00
200
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 23.97
2. Sydney Harris, Buford, 24.13
3. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 24.36
4. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 24.62
5. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 25.01
6. Samiya Wayne, Archer, 25.10
7. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 25.34
8. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 25.40
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 3:49.31 (Israel Anderson, Dominique Brown, Quinn Conwell, Arianna Thomas)
2. Peachtree Ridge, 3:52.29
3. Brookwood, 3:55.54
4. Archer, 3:57.43
5. Greater Atlanta Christian, 3:58.50
6. Shiloh, 3:59.67
7. Norcross, 4:01.29
8. South Gwinnett, 4:01.85
Shot put
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 42-11
2. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 42-6
3. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 37-2
4. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 36-8
5. Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian, 35-11
6. Lydia Kairu, Hebron Christian, 35-9
7. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 34-6
8. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 34-4
Triple jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 39-7
2. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 37-7
3. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 37-6
4. Jaci Wright, Buford, 36-11 1/2
5. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 36-9
6. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 35-11
7. Amiyah Drummond, Dacula, 34-5
8. Hailey Demessa, Brookwood, 34-4
3,200-meter relay
1. Brookwood, 9:59.42 (Macy Felton, Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman, Ashley Moseley)
2. Parkview, 10:15.46
3. Peachtree Ridge, 10:15.79
4. Buford, 10:16.95
5. North Gwinnett, 10:17.80
6. Archer, 10:29.11
7. Dacula, 11:25.60
8. Shiloh, 11:43.03
800 relay
1. Archer, 1:39.01# (Samiya Wayne, Wynter Houston, Dimeshia Dukes, Princess Okoye)
2. Peachtree Ridge, 1:41.23
3. North Gwinnett, 1:43.24
4. Discovery, 1:44.20
5. Shiloh, 1:44.38
6. South Gwinnett, 1:44.66
7. Mill Creek, 1:45.29
8. Dacula, 1:45.95
1,600
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:06.67
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:08.90
3. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 5:13.03
4. Emily Cragin, Archer, 5:26.94
5. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:30.89
6. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 5:32.11
7. Layla Melton, Hebron Christian, 5:34.44
8. Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge, 5:38.01
Long jump
1. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 19-2 1/4#
2. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 19-1 1/2
3. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-10 1/2
4. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 18-8 3/4
5. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 18-2 1/2
6. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 18-1 3/4
7. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 17-6 1/4
8. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 17-5 1/2
Pole vault
1. Libby Jackson, Hebron Christian, 12-0
2. Emmy Miner, Archer, 11-0
3. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-6
4. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 10-0
4. Eva Marie Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 10-0
6. Alexis Wright, Lanier, 9-0
7. Isabella Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
8. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
Discus
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 143-5
2. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 124-1
3. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 121-9
4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 121-4
5. Kayla Lane, Hebron Christian, 113-6
6. Asia Bryant, Dacula, 112-2
7. Mya Rasberry, Buford, 100-5
8. Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian, 99-8
High jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-10#*
2. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-6
3. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 5-2
4. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 5-2
5. Breann Miller, Dacula, 5-0
6. Brittany Chin, Archer, 4-10
6. Ava Oldman, Mill Creek, 4-10
8. Jada Scott, Collins Hill, 4-10
8. Joia Peters, Brookwood, 4-10
BOYS
Team standings
1. Shiloh, 124
2. Buford, 96.5
3. Grayson, 62
4. Brookwood, 61
4. Mill Creek, 61
6. Parkview, 60
7. Archer, 49.5
8. Peachtree Ridge, 24.5
9. Dacula, 20
10. South Gwinnett, 18.5
11. North Gwinnett, 17
12. Hebron Christian, 16
12. Collins Hill, 16
14. Duluth, 15
14. Meadowcreek, 15
16. Norcross, 12
17. Discovery, 8.5
17. Greater Atlanta Christian, 8.5
19. Mountain View, 8
20. Central Gwinnett, 2
100
1. Devin Williams, Buford, 10.68
2. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 10.70
3. Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 10.78
4. Sanaljay Bentley, Shiloh, 10.83
5. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 11.01
6. Brady Daniels. Grayson, 11.01
110 hurdles
1. Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 14.07
2. George Benjamin, Shiloh, 14.12
3. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 14.88
4. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 15.20
5. Navan McCoy, Grayson, 15.24
6. James VanDale Nute, Archer, 15.44
7. Aaron Jones, Archer, 15.51
8. Ishmeal Neblett, Discovery, 15.75
3,200
1. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 9:34.15
2. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 9:34.40
3. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 9:34.55
4. Addison Alsobrook, Greater Atlanta Christian, 9:53.96
5. Haydn Hermansen, North Gwinnett, 9:55.24
6. Mintasinot Zawudie, Shiloh, 9:55.40
7. Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, 9:58.01
8. Brandon Nolen, Shiloh, 9:59.34
400 relay
1. Buford, 40.74#* (Jordan Allen, K.J. Bolden, Osiris Gilbert, Devin Williams)
2. Archer, 41.81
3. Grayson, 42.20
4. Mill Creek, 42.32
5. Brookwood, 42.35
6. Parkview, 42.58
400
1. Ervin Pearson, Buford, 47.30
2. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 48.30
3. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 48.30
4. Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 49.61
5. Ethan Ervin, Buford, 49.67
6. Zavier Davis, Discovery, 49.76
7. William Embry, South Gwinnett, 49.92
8. Alexander Knight, Buford, 49.98
300 hurdles
1. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 37.16#
2. George Benjamin, Shiloh, 38.16
3. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 38.42
4. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 38.47
5. Navan McCoy, Grayson, 39.18
6. Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 39.35
7. Raif Njie, Central Gwinnett, 39.98
8. Andrew Niemann, Brookwood, 40.45
800
1. Chance Jones, Dacula, 1:53.72
2. Conner Robbins, Archer, 1:54.78
3. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 1:56.23
4. David Garcia, Parkview, 1:56.43
5. Corey Harris, Shiloh, 1:56.60
6. Elijah Thomas, Grayson, 1:56.97
7. Corbin Squires, Dacula, 1:58.63
8. Kadin McAllister, Parkview, 1:58.89
200
1. Devin Williams, Buford, 21.43
2. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 21.59
3. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 21.66
4. Devan Sloan El, Parkview, 21.99
5. Cameron Bobcombe, Brookwood, 22.03
6. Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge, 22.20
7. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 26.29
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 3:13.24# (Ethan Ervin, K.J. Bolden, Devin Williams, Ervin Pearson)
2. Grayson, 3:17.21
3. South Gwinnett, 3:18.50
4. Meadowcreek, 3:20.04
5. Shiloh, 3:20.44
6. Archer, 3:23.37
7. Dacula, 3:26.87
8. Discovery, 3:27.55
Shot put
1. Joshua Haynes, Parkview, 51-3
2. Tavaris Taylor, Shiloh, 49-9
3. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 48-0
4. Paul Mubenga, Buford, 47-7 1/4
5. Sam Rwibuka, Archer, 46-3
6. David Pierre, Hebron Christian, 46-1
7. Mannie Marshall, Mill Creek, 45-11
8. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 45-4
3,200 relay
1. Archer, 8:03.60# (Braylen Brooks, Austin Anderson, Steven McCartney, Conner Robbins)
2. Shiloh, 8:13.41
3. Mill Creek, 8:15.79
4. Brookwood, 8:18.53
5. Parkview, 8:18.82
6. Buford, 8:23.02
7. Dacula, 8:31.65
8. North Gwinnett, 8:36.46
800 relay
1. Shiloh, 1:26.82 (Sherman Lattimore, Sanaljay Bentley, Zion Atkinson, Azwan Nembhard-Belcher)
2. Buford, 1:26.94
3. Archer, 1:27.66
4. South Gwinnett, 1:28.50
5. Meadowcreek, 1:28.78
6. Grayson, 1:29.03
7. Mill Creek, 1:27.27
8. Discovery, 1:29.44
1,600
1. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 4:24.84
2. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 4:25.73
3. David Garcia, Parkview, 4:27.85
4. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 4:28.65
5. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 4:38.28
6. Brandon Nolan, Shiloh, 4:41.44
7. Steven McCartney, Archer, 4:42.25
8. Danial Hazeem, Duluth, 4:42.40
Discus
1. Caleb Hamilton, Parkview, 139-10
2. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 136-9
3. Tavaris Taylor, Shiloh, 136-6
4. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 135-2
5. Jeremiah Schine, Mill Creek, 133-8
6. David Pierre, Hebron Christian, 132-8
7. Nolan Currie, Mountain View, 129-2
8. Michael Savariau, Mill Creek, 128-0
High jump
1. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 6-6 1/2
2. Elijah Milliner, Brookwood, 6-2
2. Kendall Johnson, North Gwinnett, 6-2
4. Cameron Coes, Shiloh, 6-2
5. Blaise Byrd, Norcross, 6-2
6. Martell Moore, Peachtree Ridge, 6-0
6. Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, 6-0
8. Elijah Callahan, Archer, 6-0
8. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 6-0
Long jump
1. Elijah Jenkins, Parkview, 22-4 1/4
2. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher, Shiloh, 22-3 1/2
3. Christian Langford, Buford, 22-0 1/4
4. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 21-11
5. Aidan McKinnie, Greater Atlanta Christian, 21-4 1/2
5. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 21-4 1/2
7. Jaylen Jordan, Brookwood, 21-4
8. Demario Manning-Walker, Norcross, 20-11 1/2
Pole vault
1. Owen Anderson, Hebron Christian, 14-6 1/4
2. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 14-0
3. Harrison Green, Norcross, 13-6
4. David Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 13-0
5. Corey Harris, Shiloh, 13-0
6. Tyler Traille, Archer, 12-0
7. Samuel Hall, Brookwood, 12-0
8. Hagan Schamberger, Mill Creek, 12-0
# Meet record
* All-time county record
PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Boys Basketball Game
