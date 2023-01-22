Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships
Girls Swimming Finals (distances in yards)
Saturday, Jan. 21
West Gwinnett Aquatic Center
Team Standings
1. Brookwood, 1,186
2. North Gwinnett, 1,175
3. Mill Creek, 673.5
4. Parkview, 636
5. Duluth, 596
6. Norcross, 524
7. Collins Hill, 444
8. Peachtree Ridge, 346.5
9. Lanier, 287
10. Mountain View, 262
11. Archer, 227
12. Seckinger, 202
13. Grayson, 181
14. South Gwinnett, 143
15. Meadowcreek, 128
16. Berkmar, 74
17. Discovery, 66
18. Dacula, 37
200 medley relay
1. North Gwinnett, 1:44.68* (Ashley Morton, Morgan Jenny, Jayla Thompson, Jamison Tiller)
2. Brookwood, 1:45.46
3. Mill Creek, 1:49.97
4. Parkview, 1:52.76
5. Norcross, 1:53.27
6. Collins Hill, 1:54.35
7. Peachtree Ridge, 2:00.59
8. Duluth, 2:00.85
9. Archer, 2:03.81
10. Lanier, 2:04.75
200 freestyle
1. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 1:50.47
2. McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett, 1:53.49
3. Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, 1:54.08
4. Kate Johnson, Brookwood, 1:55.13
5. Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, 1:58.38
6. Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood, 2:00.70
7. Amelia Dodson, North Gwinnett, 2:00.92
8. Makenna Carlton, Parkview, 2:02.77
9. Cate Rovie, Brookwood, 2:03.19
10. Zara Boyer, Parkview, 2:03.25
200 individual medley
1. Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett, 2:06.38
2. Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, 2:09.74
3. Hayden Britt, Brookwood, 2:12.02
4. Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, 2:12.94
5. Cameron Pritchett, Brookwood, 2:13.77
6. Lindsey Diehl, Brookwood, 2:16.47
7. Hannah Robinson, North Gwinnett, 2:18.23
8. Maggie Robinson, North Gwinnett, 2:18.27
9. Anna Tarpley, Duluth, 2:18.75
10. Isabella De Leon, Parkview, 2:21.78
50 freestyle
1. Catie Choate, Norcross, 24.07
2. Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, 24.10
3. Jayla Thompson, North Gwinnett, 24.31
4. Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett, 24.49
5. Nicole Amike, Brookwood, 24.63
6. Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood, 24.71
7. Emily Atkins, Parkview, 24.93
8. Emma Greene, Brookwood, 25.00
9. Catherine Streeter, Peachtree Ridge, 25.35
10. Mia Solling, North Gwinnett, 25.55
100 butterfly
1. Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek, 55.80
2. Jayla Thompson, North Gwinnett, 55.97
3. Catie Choate, Norcross, 56.65
4. Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood, 59.13
5. Anna Tarpley, Duluth, 59.48
6. Rakel Becraft, Peachtree Ridge, 1:00.38
7. Jordan Bock, North Gwinnett, 1:01.48
8. Prielle Zafft, Lanier, 1:01.74
9. Grace Smith, Mill Creek, 1:02.14
10. Catherine Streeter, Peachtree Ridge, 1:02.31
100 freestyle
1. Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, 51.75
2. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 52.05
3. Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett, 52.15
4. Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, 52.67
5. Hannah-Claire Jowers, Parkview, 54.13
6. Emma Greene, Brookwood, 54.58
7. Margaret Cohen, Brookwood, 54.90
8. Lillian Peterson, Brookwood, 55.80
9. Mia Solling, North Gwinnett, 55.86
10. Makenna Carlton, Parkview, 56.51
500 freestyle
1. McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett, 5:02.83
2. Kate Johnson, Brookwood, 5:04.57
3. Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, 5:05.48
4. Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, 5:08.30
5. Hannah Sakaris, Peachtree Ridge, 5:14.29
6. Jordan Bock, North Gwinnett, 5:15.01
7. Addison Curtis, Brookwood, 5:16.71
8. Amelia Dodson, North Gwinnett, 5:20.45
9. Cate Rovie, Brookwood, 5:22.48
10. Lillian Murphy, Mill Creek, 5:46.59
200 freestyle relay
1. Brookwood, 1:37.36 (Nicole Amike, Sophie Hamilton, Emma Greene, Hailey Dopson)
2. North Gwinnett, 1:38.07
3. Norcross, 1:42.14
4. Parkview, 1:42.16
5. Mill Creek, 1:42.76
6. Collins Hill, 1:44.18
7. Lanier, 1:49.53
8. Grayson, 1:50.59
9. Mountain View, 1:50.83
10. Duluth, 1:51.22
100 backstroke
1. Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, 55.06*
2. Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, 56.02
3. Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek, 56.09
4. Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, 58.98
5. Margaret Cohen, Brookwood, 1:00.39
6. Hannah Robinson, North Gwinnett, 1:00.48
7. Emily Atkins, Parkview, 1:00.64
8. Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood, 1:01.87
9. Madeline Stoll, North Gwinnett, 1:02.74
10. Isabella De Leon, Parkview, 1:04.52
100 breaststroke
1. Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett, 1:04.98
2. Hayden Britt, Brookwood, 1:05.82
3. Hannah-Claire Jowers, Parkview, 1:07.45
4. Lauren Taylor, North Gwinnett, 1:08.64
5. Addison Curtis, Brookwood, 1:09.24
6. Cameron Pritchett, Brookwood, 1:10.02
7. Lindsey Diehl, Brookwood, 1:10.99
8. Rakel Becraft, Peachtree Ridge, 1:11.10
9. Anna Freeman, North Gwinnett, 1:11.83
10. Sarah Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, 1:17.38
400 freestyle relay
1. North Gwinnett, 3:34.60 (Ashley Morton, McKenzie Jenny, Morgan Jenny, Emma Reiser)
2. Brookwood, 3:41.08
3. Parkview, 3:48.14
4. Mill Creek, 3:53.11
5. Peachtree Ridge, 3:53.46
6. Duluth, 3:57.96
7. Archer, 3:58.46
8. Norcross, 4:04.45
9. Collins Hill, 4:07.99
10. Grayson, 4:18.08
* County meet record
