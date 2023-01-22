Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships
Boys Swimming Finals (distances in yards)
Saturday, Jan. 21
West Gwinnett Aquatic Center
Team Standings
1. North Gwinnett, 1,170
2. Brookwood, 1,118
3. Parkview, 884
4. Mill Creek, 603.5
5. Duluth, 558
6. Norcross, 487
7. Collins Hill, 334
8. Peachtree Ridge, 325
9. Mountain View, 282
10. Archer, 281.5
11. Grayson, 214
12. Lanier, 171
13. Berkmar, 137
14. Seckinger, 122
15. Discovery, 106
15. Meadowcreek, 106
17. South Gwinnett, 83
18. Dacula, 65
19. Shiloh, 3
200 medley relay
1. Brookwood, 1:32.78* (Baylor Stanton, Max Inlow, Kyler Heffner, Nolan Patterson)
2. North Gwinnett, 1:32.87
3. Parkview, 1:33.88
4. Norcross, 1:39.48
5. Peachtree Ridge, 1:43.23
6. Mill Creek, 1:43.92
7. Duluth, 1:44.23
8. Mountain View, 1:46.80
9. Grayson, 1:49.28
10. Archer, 1:50.15
200 freestyle
1. Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, 1:38.39
2. Malcolm Frandsen, Brookwood, 1:45.15
3. Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett, 1:45.38
4. Brandon Shepard, Brookwood, 1:45.49
5. Nikolas Beeney, Parkview, 1:46.84
6. Chase Gravitt, North Gwinnett, 1:46.99
7. Thien Nguyen, Brookwood, 1:47.28
8. Zeeyan Alidina, Peachtree Ridge, 1:48.35
9. Jeffery Xu, Parkview, 1:49.70
10. Nathan Shepherd, Duluth, 2:02.51
200 individual medley
1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 1:48.04
2. Will Skidmore, Mill Creek, 1:55.01
3. Russell Hart, Parkview, 1:56.30
4. Avery Joo, North Gwinnett, 2:00.75
5. Tucker Callis, North Gwinnett, 2:02.13
6. Weston Skidmore, Mill Creek, 2:02.71
7. Dylan Duncan, North Gwinnett, 2:02.86
8. Max Inlow, Brookwood, 2:03.00
9. Adam Dockstader, Brookwood, 2:03.07
10. Carter Obermeyer, North Gwinnett, 2:04.20
50 freestyle
1. Nolan Patterson, Brookwood, 20.84
2. Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, 21.27
3. Andrew Schnupp, Archer, 21.38
4. Landon Plumlee, Parkview, 21.96
5. Nathan Han, North Gwinnett, 21.97
6. Christopher Nilsson, Norcross, 22.00
7. Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett, 22.15
8. Harrison Wright, Brookwood, 22.18
9. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 22.34
10. Noah Silvers, Brookwood, 22.46
100 butterfly
1. Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, 49.70
2. Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, 49.81
3. Jack Dunbar, Parkview, 50.09
4. Andrew Schnupp, Archer, 50.89
5. Will Skidmore, Mill Creek, 51.80
6. Logan Reinhold, North Gwinnett, 52.18
7. Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett, 52.40
8. Brandon Shepard, Brookwood, 53.25
9. Dylan Duncan, North Gwinnett, 53.90
10. Adam Dockstader, Brookwood, 54.27
100 freestyle
1. Nolan Patterson, Brookwood, 46.42
2. Harrison Wright, Brookwood, 47.27
3. Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett, 47.77
4. Nathan Han, North Gwinnett, 47.81
5. Nikolas Beeney, Parkview, 48.24
6. Malcolm Frandsen, Brookwood, 48.38
7. Zach Eaker, North Gwinnett, 48.56
8. Landon Plumlee, Parkview, 49.34
9. Cooper Wilhoit, Mill Creek, 49.41
10. Owen Collett, North Gwinnett, 49.93
500 freestyle
1. Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, 4:23.81
2. Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, 4:25.41
3. Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett, 4:46.13
4. Chase Gravitt, North Gwinnett, 4:47.04
5. Thien Nguyen, Brookwood, 4:52.76
6. Ean Silvers, Brookwood, 4:54.88
7. Zeeyan Alidina, Peachtree Ridge, 4:55.09
8. Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett, 4:55.25
9. Sean Lin, Parkview, 5:04.44
10. Wesley King, Brookwood, 5:04.73
200 freestyle relay
1. North Gwinnett, 1:25.31 (Tristan DenBrok, Phillip Lim, Blake Burnley, Nathan Han)
2. Brookwood, 1:27.36
3. Parkview, 1:29.09
4. Mill Creek, 1:31.14
5. Norcross, 1:31.15
6. Duluth, 1:31.66
7. Peachtree Ridge, 1:33.01
8. Collins Hill, 1:34.57
9. Archer, 1:35.38
10. Lanier, 1:37.91
100 backstroke
1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 48.96
2. Jack Dunbar, Parkview, 50.99
3. Logan Reinhold, North Gwinnett, 53.69
4. Zach Eaker, North Gwinnett, 53.94
5. Carter Obermeyer, North Gwinnett, 54.40
6. Weston Skidmore, Mill Creek, 55.05
7. Matt Scalzi, Brookwood, 55.49
8. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 56.72
9. Camden Agustin, Duluth, 57.30
10. Ethan Chung, North Gwinnett, 57.96
100 breaststroke
1. Russell Hart, Parkview, 57.63
2. Avery Joo, North Gwinnett, 1:00.71
3. Jeffery Xu, Parkview, 1:01.05
4. Noah Silvers, Brookwood, 1:01.27
5. David Duong, Parkview, 1:01.67
6. Nick Nagle, North Gwinnett, 1:01.69
7. Owen Collett, North Gwinnett, 1:01.85
8. Wyatt Hinson, Parkview, 1:02.38
9. Ean Silvers, Brookwood, 1:02.46
10. Max Inlow, Brookwood, 1:02.61
400 freestyle relay
1. Brookwood, 3:04.85* (Nolan Patterson, Harrison Wright, Kyler Heffner, Baylor Stanton)
2. North Gwinnett, 3:09.54
3. Parkview, 3:14.07
4. Mill Creek, 3:18.49
5. Duluth, 3:22.04
6. Collins Hill, 3:31.36
7. Mountain View, 3:31.94
8. Norcross, 3:33.47
9. Grayson, 3:40.95
10. Peachtree Ridge, 3:49.13
* County meet record
